David Carson keen for Caley Thistle to ‘put on a show’ in Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Carson keen for Caley Thistle to ‘put on a show’ in Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle ace David Carson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle ace David Carson. Image: SNS Group

David Carson is calling on Caley Thistle fans to help the team turn on the style and knock Kilmarnock out of the Scottish Cup.

Derek McInnes takes his team, who are sitting second bottom of the Premiership, to the Caledonian Stadium on Friday night for a quarter-final which will be live on BBC Scotland.

On Saturday, it’s Hearts v Celtic, Sunday will see holders Rangers take on Championship team Raith Rovers, then it’s League One Falkirk against Championship visitors Ayr United on Monday.

Carson was a driving force as Inverness halted a six-game Championship run by scoring a fine 2-1 comeback victory at Ayr at the weekend. 

Hampden within sight for Inverness

Now he hopes supporters turn out in force to help the club cause a cup upset.

He said: “We will go into Friday with a bit of confidence on the back of winning at Ayr.

“We have momentum behind us and hopefully we will have a lot of supporters behind us on Friday.

“It’s a great game in front of the cameras and it’s up to us to put on a show. Let’s have a right good go at it.

“If the fans can get right behind us, we could well have the opportunity of reaching a semi-final at Hampden.

“We aim to take care of this game and then, hopefully, if we’re through, see what happens in the draw.”

David Carson.

Vital victory at Somerset Park

The comeback win against Ayr, who played most of their game with 10 men after a controversial red card for Daire O’Connor, pushed ICT ahead of Raith into sixth spot. 

With Morton and Partick collecting points, it was vital for Inverness to not lose further ground in their chase for a top-four play-off spot.

Carson admits leaving Somerset Park with maximum points was crucial.

He said: “Most importantly, we needed three points. We went a goal behind, but we dug in really well to get the win.

“Yes, they had a man sent off, but we showed resilience and patience to get our just rewards.

“When they scored, I said to Welshy (Sean Welsh), we’ve started a few games well this season, yet we’ve been hit by the sucker punch where our opponents nick a goal. Thankfully, on Saturday, we managed to turn it around and got what we deserved.

“We have nine games to go, so there are still a lot of points to play for. We need to go into these games on the front foot and try to pick up as many points as we can.

“This sets us up nicely for Queen’s Park next week and we can look forward to Friday’s cup-tie now.”

Carson happy with midfield return

With centre-half Robbie Deas back in the team, Wallace Duffy shifted to right-back, allowing Carson to go back to the midfield role he played earlier in his time with Caley Thistle.

When asked about being in the heart of the action again, he said: “I loved being back in midfield. I had a few opportunities where I could maybe have been a bit more clinical and had a go, but I think I played alright and enjoyed being back in that role.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Scottish Cup winners in 2015, from left: Danny Devine, Marley Watkins, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Former Caley Thistle defender and captain Gary Warren. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle can turn heat on Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup, says ex-captain Gary Warren
Inverness' Sean Welsh (L) scores to make it 1-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Somerset Park win sets Inverness up nicely for Scottish Cup…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Caley Thistle's need is great as they chase a Scottish Cup windfall
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
Nicola Ross returns to contention for Caley Thistle Women this weekend.
Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers
Our Highland League Weekly team have been recognised with Regional Press Awards success.
Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented