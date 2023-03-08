Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds is not heaping pressure on his players to help the cash-strapped Championship club by reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Inverness head coach simply wants his Championship underdogs to focus on the task at hand against Premiership visitors Kilmarnock in Friday’s home quarter-final to book a Hampden trip next month.

ICT, who are sixth in their league, take on Derek McInnes’ Killie, who are second bottom of the Premiership, under the lights of the Caledonian Stadium.

After posting an annual loss of £835,000 last week, the Highlanders could desperately do with a cash injection.

The other last-eight ties are Hearts v Celtic on Saturday, holders Rangers v Raith Rovers on Sunday, then Falkirk v Ayr United on Monday.

⏪ Throwback – December 2021 Sean Welsh's fantastic strike against Kilmarnock last season which gave us a 1-0 win. We meet Kilmarnock again in the Scottish Cup Quarter Final this Friday! Get tickets in advance from https://t.co/6z5nBMnHgc – buy in advance to save money! pic.twitter.com/SU8ONJgpvr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 7, 2023

The last four will equally share the TV and gate money, therefore clearly ICT stand to gain a financial boost should they see off Killie.

However, Dodds stressed money doesn’t matter in terms of his preparations and they are focused on beating opponents who they took nine points from in the Championship last season.

He said: “I can’t put pressure on my team and my staff by saying we have to win this for financial gain. It would be lovely if we did, and that’s where I’m at with it.

“I talked about the focus, and if I focus on the financial side of it. That’s not my job.

“I’ll do all I can to help the board and the club, and winning this game would be helpful with that, but I can’t lose focus on what my job is as a manager and what we’ve got to do as a squad.

“We’ve got to keep our mindset on what will happen on the pitch.”

Your Quarter-Final draws for the Men's and Women's Scottish Cup. 🗓 Men's Scottish Cup ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, 11 March. 🗓 Women's Scottish Cup ties will take place over the weekend of Sunday, 19 March.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 13, 2023

Supporters really do help ICT players

The vocal Section 94 group are urging as many fans as possible to roar Dodds’ men on against Kilmarnock.

And the manager explained such a strong backing from the stands has proved to work in the past, including last year when they beat Killie 1-0 under the lights on a Friday TV showdown.

He said: “They always help us. Even the wee band that were at Somerset Park on Saturday when we beat Ayr 2-1, it always helps.

“It doesn’t matter how many there are, it matters how vocal they are. We’ve had Friday night games against Killie here where they were spectacular.

“I remember Kirk Broadfoot running over to the fans on the far side, I remember Sean Welsh’s goal, and that’s what we need.

“It’s a big fixture for everyone, and a great one to play in.

“It’s a semi-final place that’s up for grabs, and a favourable draw could bring us to the final, but that’s looking too far ahead.

“We have to go and enjoy the game and make sure we compete in it.”

Queens led by example in 2008 run

Dodds, who lifted the Scottish Cup as a Rangers striker in 2000, was a first-team coach at then First Division side Queen of the South who went all the way to the final in 2008.

The Doonhamers sensationally knocked Aberdeen out of the cup by a 4-3 scoreline in their Hampden semi-final, but lost 3-2 in a pulsating showcase final against Rangers.

The ICT manager says the feeling at the Highland club, which won the trophy in 2015, is not unlike what he experienced at Dumfries.

He added: “It does take me back to my Queen of the South days and that group of players that got to the final.

“Rangers had a lot of games, they had a European run, but Queen of the South that day nearly created the fairytale.

“We were 2-0 down, got back to 3-2, and we just fell short.

“That’s what I would say to this group of players – that’s what’s there for you if you get your mindset right.

“Go and give your all against Kilmarnock, but enjoy the fixture, because that’s when you play your best.”

ICT ‘capable of beating anyone’

Having smashed Premiership Livingston 3-0 in West Lothian to reach the quarter-finals, Dodds hopes that spirit shown by Queens can be replicated by his current squad.

He added: “It was a similar group of lads to what we have now, they still had Aberdeen in the semi-final, which was a tough ask.

“Somehow the momentum grew, and it took us all the way to the final. That’s what I want from my players on Friday.

“We’ve not had the season we wanted to have, but on our day – and we showed it against Livingston – we are capable of beating anyone.”