Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 8, 2023, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds is not heaping pressure on his players to help the cash-strapped Championship club by reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Inverness head coach simply wants his Championship underdogs to focus on the task at hand against Premiership visitors Kilmarnock in Friday’s home quarter-final to book a Hampden trip next month.

ICT, who are sixth in their league, take on Derek McInnes’ Killie, who are second bottom of the Premiership, under the lights of the Caledonian Stadium.

After posting an annual loss of £835,000 last week, the Highlanders could desperately do with a cash injection.

The other last-eight ties are Hearts v Celtic on Saturday, holders Rangers v Raith Rovers on Sunday, then Falkirk v Ayr United on Monday.

The last four will equally share the TV and gate money, therefore clearly ICT stand to gain a financial boost should they see off Killie.

However, Dodds stressed money doesn’t matter in terms of his preparations and they are focused on beating opponents who they took nine points from in the Championship last season.

He said: “I can’t put pressure on my team and my staff by saying we have to win this for financial gain. It would be lovely if we did, and that’s where I’m at with it.

“I talked about the focus, and if I focus on the financial side of it. That’s not my job.

“I’ll do all I can to help the board and the club, and winning this game would be helpful with that, but I can’t lose focus on what my job is as a manager and what we’ve got to do as a squad.

“We’ve got to keep our mindset on what will happen on the pitch.”

Supporters really do help ICT players

The vocal Section 94 group are urging as many fans as possible to roar Dodds’ men on against Kilmarnock.

And the manager explained such a strong backing from the stands has proved to work in the past, including last year when they beat Killie 1-0 under the lights on a Friday TV showdown.

He said: “They always help us. Even the wee band that were at Somerset Park on Saturday when we beat Ayr 2-1, it always helps.

“It doesn’t matter how many there are, it matters how vocal they are. We’ve had Friday night games against Killie here where they were spectacular.

“I remember Kirk Broadfoot running over to the fans on the far side, I remember Sean Welsh’s goal, and that’s what we need.

“It’s a big fixture for everyone, and a great one to play in.

“It’s a semi-final place that’s up for grabs, and a favourable draw could bring us to the final, but that’s looking too far ahead.

“We have to go and enjoy the game and make sure we compete in it.”

Queens led by example in 2008 run

Dodds, who lifted the Scottish Cup as a Rangers striker in 2000, was a first-team coach at then First Division side Queen of the South who went all the way to the final in 2008.

The Doonhamers sensationally knocked Aberdeen out of the cup by a 4-3 scoreline in their Hampden semi-final, but lost 3-2 in a pulsating showcase final against Rangers.

The ICT manager says the feeling at the Highland club, which won the trophy in 2015, is not unlike what he experienced at Dumfries.

He added: “It does take me back to my Queen of the South days and that group of players that got to the final.

“Rangers had a lot of games, they had a European run, but Queen of the South that day nearly created the fairytale.

“We were 2-0 down, got back to 3-2, and we just fell short.

“That’s what I would say to this group of players – that’s what’s there for you if you get your mindset right.

“Go and give your all against Kilmarnock, but enjoy the fixture, because that’s when you play your best.”

ICT ‘capable of beating anyone’

Having smashed Premiership Livingston 3-0 in West Lothian to reach the quarter-finals, Dodds hopes that spirit shown by Queens can be replicated by his current squad.

He added: “It was a similar group of lads to what we have now, they still had Aberdeen in the semi-final, which was a tough ask.

“Somehow the momentum grew, and it took us all the way to the final. That’s what I want from my players on Friday.

“We’ve not had the season we wanted to have, but on our day – and we showed it against Livingston – we are capable of beating anyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle ace David Carson. Image: SNS Group
David Carson keen for Caley Thistle to 'put on a show' in Scottish Cup…
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Scottish Cup winners in 2015, from left: Danny Devine, Marley Watkins, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Former Caley Thistle defender and captain Gary Warren. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle can turn heat on Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup, says ex-captain Gary Warren
Inverness' Sean Welsh (L) scores to make it 1-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Somerset Park win sets Inverness up nicely for Scottish Cup…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Caley Thistle's need is great as they chase a Scottish Cup windfall
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
Nicola Ross returns to contention for Caley Thistle Women this weekend.
Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers
Our Highland League Weekly team have been recognised with Regional Press Awards success.
Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented