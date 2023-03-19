Caley Thistle Women to support new goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks who broke arm in debut warm-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women to support new goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks who broke arm in debut warm-up

By Sophie Goodwin
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:01 am
Caley Thistle Women's new goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks, who broke her arm in her first match-day warm-up.
Caley Thistle Women's new goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks, who broke her arm in her first match-day warm-up.

Caley Thistle Women goalkeeper Jennifer Horrocks suffered the misfortune of breaking her arm in the warm-up of what could’ve been her first appearance for the club.

Horrocks, who made the move north from England due to her job with the RAF, was involved in her first match-day for the Caley Jags against Renfrew last weekend.

She suffered the fracture in the warm-up after saving a shot, and manager Karen Mason says Caley will support their new addition during her six-week recovery.

Horrocks joins the absentee list for Inverness‘ clash with Greenock Morton this weekend, with Kirsty Deans, Nicola Ross, Natalie Bodiam and Megan McCarthy all unavailable.

The Inverness boss admits she is already looking forward to Horrocks’ return, as Mason was delighted to add a new goalkeeper to the club’s ranks.

Caley Thistle’s new keeper Jennifer Horrocks broke her arm in her first match warm-up.

Mason said: “Jen had been in training with us, and it’s been like gold dust trying to find a goalkeeper over the years.

“She moved up here with the RAF, so is up here for at least four years and came to us looking for a club – I was thinking this is perfect, let’s get her in and starting getting her involved with the games.

“It was going to be her first time on the bench but unfortunately Iona (MacArthur) must’ve had too much Weetabix, Jen stopped her shot but broke her arm at the same time.

“I’m gutted for Jen, but hopefully within the six weeks she’ll be back and can be involved before the end of the season.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

“She’s counting down the days until she can at least get back running in the gym. The girls have all been really supportive, Jen knows where we are if she needs us.”

Morton can’t be underestimated, says Mason

After last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Renfrew, Caley Thistle return to SWF Championship action on Sunday with their first away trip to Morton this season.

This Sunday’s meeting is a rescheduled fixture which was originally due to be played in October but was postponed due to a clash with cup fixtures.

Morton currently sit bottom of the third tier, but after good results against Hutchison Vale and leaders Livingston recently, Caley boss Mason knows not to underestimate their opponents.

She said: “Their recent form – beating Hutchie last weekend and drawing with Livingston – is definitely showing they’re more than capable of holding their own in this league.

“We know from week to week in the Championship anyone can beat anyone on their day.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, Westdyke could move back into second place with a win over Edinburgh Caledonia. The Westhill side are one point behind Falkirk and have a game in hand.

Grampian Ladies, who sit sixth in the League One table, are in for a difficult afternoon as they host runaway league leaders FC Edinburgh at Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park.

In Biffa SWFL North, Inverurie Locos – who moved into second place last weekend – will be looking to claim bragging rights in the Garioch derby as they host local rivals Huntly at Harlaw Park.

The fifth tier’s basement side Westdyke Thistle travel to Peterhead to play Buchan, while Stonehaven host Dyce at Mineralwell Park.

