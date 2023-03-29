Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Scottish Cup semi-final can inspire Inverness players in Championship, insists club legend.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group

Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle’s players should already to thinking about securing their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final line-up.

And the Inverness legend believes putting in peak performances between now and that Hampden showdown against Falkirk on April 29 can also help edge ICT into the Premiership play-off spots.

Friday night’s 1-0 home win against Partick Thistle hauled Billy Dodds’ sixth-placed side to within six points of their beaten opponents with a game in hand. 

That was a must-win clash and so is their Championship fixture at Morton this Saturday.

Bossed by former Caley Jags midfielder Dougie Imrie, the Greenock team sit four points in front of the Highlanders, who lost 4-0 at Cappielow on their last visit there in October. 

Two reasons for every player to peak

Ex-defender Tokely, who has 589 ICT appearances to his name, feels the Caley Thistle squad couldn’t have more of an incentive to produce ahead of the final run-in.

He said: “The league season has been disappointing for Inverness. There has not been a time where they have gone on a really good run.

“Since the turn of the year, it has been a bit up and down.

“They have a good squad and it’s a case of now trying to keep everyone fit – on Friday, Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy were out injured and Roddy MacGregor has suffered another set-back.

“Everyone should be looking to play to the very best of their potential to try and secure their place in the semi-final team, but also to try and help secure important league wins.”

Grinding out wins can be important

Tokely, who now stars for Nairn County in the Highland League, believes even if their displays don’t dazzle, all that matters now is they come away from Morton with maximum points.

He said: “They really have to try and win these to get into the play-offs.

“Every team has got their own agendas – every team is playing for something in the Championship, whether it’s at the top or bottom of the league.

“Inverness have difficult games coming up and they need a performance on Saturday like they put on earlier this month at Ayr, which was one where they ground out a very good win.

“I think they can go out to try and rectify their previous game down at Morton where they were not at it that night and Morton deserved to win.

“Dougie Imrie has done really well, achieved some really good results and has his team really playing for him.

“They are in with a real shout for the play-offs, so this is a big game for both teams.”

Striker George Oakley has scored six goals since joining Morton in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Caley Thistle will be wary of Oakley

One danger-man for Morton this weekend will be former ICT striker George Oakley, who joined the Ton in January after a frustrating second spell in the north after signing last summer.

He scored four goals for Inverness, and has added six to that tally for his new club, and Tokely reckons Dodds will have his charges well briefed on keeping the Englishman quiet.

He added: “It’s typical in football where a player gets a bounce at a new club. Sometimes, certain clubs suit different players and it just didn’t happen for George at Inverness.

“He will be looking to do something against Inverness – when you play against your old club, you always aim to do your best. Inverness will be wary.”

Mckay remains main ICT goal threat

The 15 goals scored by Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay this season takes him to within six of club record-holder Dennis Wyness, with the duo having played almost the same number of matches.

Tokely has been team-mates of both sharp-shooters and he would not rule out Mckay becoming a record-breaker by the time the final ball has been kicked this season.

He said: “Billy looked pretty lively, particularly in the first half on Friday.

Billy Mckay has scored 15 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

“He’s six away from 101 goals, so if he can get a couple of goals in a game then he will have a chance. He has done really well to get so close to Dennis’ record.

“For periods of time in Dennis’ career, he was red-hot, and Billy has had that as well.

“He still seems to be the danger-man for Inverness. He’s the guy to look at in terms of goals.

“Dennis is a good friend of mine and I’ve played with Billy as well.

“If Billy does match the record, he will deserve it. It’s a decent tally to try and beat.

“I wouldn’t put it past Billy to beat the record. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy and I’m sure there’s an outside chance he could beat the record this season.”

