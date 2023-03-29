Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle’s players should already to thinking about securing their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final line-up.

And the Inverness legend believes putting in peak performances between now and that Hampden showdown against Falkirk on April 29 can also help edge ICT into the Premiership play-off spots.

Friday night’s 1-0 home win against Partick Thistle hauled Billy Dodds’ sixth-placed side to within six points of their beaten opponents with a game in hand.

That was a must-win clash and so is their Championship fixture at Morton this Saturday.

Bossed by former Caley Jags midfielder Dougie Imrie, the Greenock team sit four points in front of the Highlanders, who lost 4-0 at Cappielow on their last visit there in October.

🔜 We're away from home this Saturday as we face @Morton_FC at Cappielow – Tickets available online now. Ticketing & Supporters Bus Info👉 https://t.co/WbgXOnpnK8 pic.twitter.com/oxYeARi4BV — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2023

Two reasons for every player to peak

Ex-defender Tokely, who has 589 ICT appearances to his name, feels the Caley Thistle squad couldn’t have more of an incentive to produce ahead of the final run-in.

He said: “The league season has been disappointing for Inverness. There has not been a time where they have gone on a really good run.

“Since the turn of the year, it has been a bit up and down.

“They have a good squad and it’s a case of now trying to keep everyone fit – on Friday, Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy were out injured and Roddy MacGregor has suffered another set-back.

“Everyone should be looking to play to the very best of their potential to try and secure their place in the semi-final team, but also to try and help secure important league wins.”

Grinding out wins can be important

Tokely, who now stars for Nairn County in the Highland League, believes even if their displays don’t dazzle, all that matters now is they come away from Morton with maximum points.

He said: “They really have to try and win these to get into the play-offs.

“Every team has got their own agendas – every team is playing for something in the Championship, whether it’s at the top or bottom of the league.

“Inverness have difficult games coming up and they need a performance on Saturday like they put on earlier this month at Ayr, which was one where they ground out a very good win.

“I think they can go out to try and rectify their previous game down at Morton where they were not at it that night and Morton deserved to win.

“Dougie Imrie has done really well, achieved some really good results and has his team really playing for him.

“They are in with a real shout for the play-offs, so this is a big game for both teams.”

Caley Thistle will be wary of Oakley

One danger-man for Morton this weekend will be former ICT striker George Oakley, who joined the Ton in January after a frustrating second spell in the north after signing last summer.

He scored four goals for Inverness, and has added six to that tally for his new club, and Tokely reckons Dodds will have his charges well briefed on keeping the Englishman quiet.

He added: “It’s typical in football where a player gets a bounce at a new club. Sometimes, certain clubs suit different players and it just didn’t happen for George at Inverness.

“He will be looking to do something against Inverness – when you play against your old club, you always aim to do your best. Inverness will be wary.”

Mckay remains main ICT goal threat

The 15 goals scored by Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay this season takes him to within six of club record-holder Dennis Wyness, with the duo having played almost the same number of matches.

Tokely has been team-mates of both sharp-shooters and he would not rule out Mckay becoming a record-breaker by the time the final ball has been kicked this season.

He said: “Billy looked pretty lively, particularly in the first half on Friday.

“He’s six away from 101 goals, so if he can get a couple of goals in a game then he will have a chance. He has done really well to get so close to Dennis’ record.

“For periods of time in Dennis’ career, he was red-hot, and Billy has had that as well.

“He still seems to be the danger-man for Inverness. He’s the guy to look at in terms of goals.

“Dennis is a good friend of mine and I’ve played with Billy as well.

“If Billy does match the record, he will deserve it. It’s a decent tally to try and beat.

“I wouldn’t put it past Billy to beat the record. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy and I’m sure there’s an outside chance he could beat the record this season.”