Fit-again Caley Thistle star Robbie Deas reveals weekly battle after injury return

Defender says managing body is 'learning curve' as he targets win at Morton.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags centre half Robbie Deas is after three points at Morton this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Jags centre half Robbie Deas is after three points at Morton this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas admits managing his return from a broken leg has been a difficult process as he sets his sights on promotion to the Premiership.

Deas suffered the injury in a 1-1 Championship draw against Raith Rovers in October, having also scored earlier in that game.

Months ahead of schedule, the determined 23-year-old returned to action from the bench against Hamilton in February and has started the last four games, including the 1-0 win against in-form Partick Thistle on Friday.

That victory, secured with a Nathan Shaw goal and despite a red card for skipper Sean Welsh which has since been changed to yellow, keeps ICT’s outside chances of making the top-four alive.

Ahead of travelling to fifth-placed Morton this weekend, they are six points behind Partick, who are fourth, and have a game in hand over the Jags.

Injury was new experience for Deas

Centre-half Deas says he has to prepare carefully for matches following the first serious injury of his career, but he will do all he can to help the Highlanders stay on the winning track.

He said: “It is difficult, I won’t lie. I’ve never had to manage myself the way I do.

“The turnaround I had was very quick. It was a clean break, which was the best outcome from a bad situation.

“I am getting the best treatment and looking after myself in the best possible way to make sure I’m available for the next game every time.

“To get back into the team and get the win against Partick Thistle was massive for me.

“My focus is on helping the team win. If it means maybe missing a day or two of training just to ensure my leg is okay then I’ll do that.

“I’m not used to doing that and it’s a part of the game I’ve had to get used to. I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve had any sort of injury in my career. It’s a learning curve.”

Delaney delivered despite booking

In the build-up to the Partick clash, defender Danny Devine pulled out of the warm-up with an injury, which led to Zak Delaney switching from left-back to join Deas in the heart of the back-line.

Deas praised his team-mate for putting in a top-quality display, despite receiving a first-half caution.

He said: “At the start of the season, I played a few games with Zak.

Zak Delaney is highly rated by fellow defender Robbie Deas. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

“It shows you the strength we’ve got within the squad that we could make that late change and it was strength for strength.

“Zak was outstanding on Friday, especially as he was booked early on. The way he continued in the game was brilliant. Hopefully, he kicks on from that.

“Danny has picked up a wee niggle and I hope he can get back to his best.

“We’ve a really strong team here and it’s been really unfortunate with the amount of injuries we’ve had, myself included. It’s been difficult.

“Two or three months ago, we would not have had the chance to bring someone like Zak into the team, so that was massive.”

Team focused on netting latest win

Saturday’s hosts Morton sit one place and four points in front of the Caley Jags, with ex-Inverness midfielder Dougie Imrie impressing as their boss.

Deas, who admits all remaining league games are “must-win” explained the focused players are ready for the test at Cappielow, having lost 4-0 there earlier this term.

He added: “Morton have done really well this season and they deserve to be where they are.

“They have picked up some really good results and we will need to be at our very best to win.

Morton’s Cappielow Park.

“The result on Friday puts us in good stead for this one. It’s always a battle against Morton, especially at Cappielow. Their fans make it hard for you, but it’s a game we’re all looking forward to.

“It’s another chance for us to step up and make this one count.

“Everyone’s focus is on winning every game. We want to get into these play-offs for our chance to reach the Premiership.

“We feel we should be competing in the league above – that’s still our plan. And we want to get into the play-offs to give us the best opportunity to reach that level.”

Shaw deserved his winning goal

And Deas was delighted for winger Shaw to stab home the winner on Friday for his sixth goal of the campaign.

He said: “Nathan has been doing really well recently and he deserved his goal against Partick.

“Billy (Mckay) has been outstanding with the goals he has scored, but it was nice the pressure wasn’t on him and someone else came up with the winning goal.

“I also thought wee Jay (Henderson) was brilliant for the goal and we’ve seen Sean Welsh chip in with goals here and there. As far as 1-0 wins go, that was one of the better ones.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden on April 29 are now on sale for season ticket holders and they can be purchased from the Caledonian Stadium or via ictfc.tickethour.co.uk

Season ticket holders will have first priority to buy up to eight tickets per person until Monday, April 3 at 10am when tickets will be available on general release, again with up to eight tickets per person available.

