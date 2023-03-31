Billy Dodds keeps faith Caley Thistle can finally see off Championship rivals Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds keeps faith Caley Thistle can finally see off Championship rivals Morton

Inverness head for Cappielow in confident mood after defeating Partick Thistle in their push for a top-four spot.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists he’s not panicking over their previous winless jousts with Championship rivals Morton – as he believes his team have enough quality to beat them on Saturday.

The Greenock side are four points ahead of sixth-placed ICT, with both on the trail of Partick Thistle, who sit fourth in the final promotion play-off spot.

Last Friday’s 1-0 win against Partick – thanks to Nathan Shaw’s strike – means ICT are still six points outside the top-four, but with a game in hand over the Glasgow Jags.

Two points better off, Morton have beaten the Highlanders home and away this season, as well as sharing four goals at the Caledonian Stadium in February.

The stand-out result was the Ton’s 4-0 win over Dodds’ men in October, but having defeated Partick, who had dished out 4-1 and 5-1 defeats to Inverness this season, the boss is now confident they can land another direct hit on a side above them.

When asked about not yet getting the better of Dougie Imrie’s Morton this term, Dodds said: “I’m not going to kid anyone on, it has been frustrating.

“We had beaten Partick once, but they thumped us twice, so they could have been a hard team for us to play, too, and we proved we can beat them.

“We’ve got to handle Morton in a similar fashion – don’t think about the games that have gone.

“Yes, it was frustrating when they beat us and drew with us, but we proved not that long ago last season that we can beat them as well.

“Dougie has got them well-organised, and we know what we’re going to come up against. If we’re at our best, we can go there and win, and if not they can turn us over again.

“They have been a bit of a bogey team for us this season, but we can go and beat them.”

Errors have cost ICT against Morton

Last season, Inverness defeated Morton three times in the league, including a stunning 6-1 rout, but also lost to them at Cappielow in a Scottish Cup replay.

Dodds is backing his Scottish Cup semi-finalists to deliver another big performance without the sort of errors which, among other meetings, allowed Morton take a point from them in their last clash.

He said: “Even when we drew 2-2 at home, we handed them two goals through two mistakes.

“If we have to do anything different, it’s not making any mistakes at the back.

“That was the game Ethan Cairns came on and scored, and we know we will get chances in the game.

“It’s a very even game, so I wouldn’t change too much.

“I’ve had so many meetings with the boys this season about sticking to what we’re good at – winning possession, getting the ball wide, getting crosses into the box and getting on the end of it.

“If we do that, we’re a pretty good team, so I don’t think it’s been about a style of play.

“There have been times we haven’t been good in certain areas this season, whether it’s making mistakes or missing chances – that’s the difference. It’s not a style of play that has really hurt us.”

Focused Caley Jags still in the hunt – Dodds

Dodds explained he’s got every reason to believe that his squad can get the results required to edge into play-off contention in these closing seven fixtures.

He added: “I’ve always had that belief – even when (former interim manager) Neil McCann brought me in as his number two, we went on a great run and just missed out on the play-offs.

“Last season we were 45 minutes away after a sticky middle part to the season, so I’ve always had belief in these players.

“We’re the type of team that can go on a run, and we’ve started to show that.

“Losing to Queen’s Park recently was disappointing, but if we had won that it would have been a really good month for us.”

Captain Sean Welsh is available after his red card against Thistle was successfully reduced to a yellow on appeal, but defender Danny Devine is a doubt with the calf injury which ruled him out last week.

