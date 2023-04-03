Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle headed to Greenock on Saturday with many of their fans convinced something would almost inevitably go wrong.

Back in January, Inverness allowed George Oakley to move to Cappielow.

This was a time when Inverness were struggling for striking options; indeed, you could argue they still are.

No sooner had Oakley arrived with his new team than he seemed to be banging in goals for them week after week.

Inevitably, Inverness fans – not unreasonably – started to wonder why he was allowed to go.

There are many reasons why the move might have happened, not all of which need to be our business, but football fans will wonder and speculate.

It did seem to be a strange move at the time, and still does.

So there was a feeling that Oakley would do some damage against his old team.

That winning moment from @DaveyCarson8 yesterday 😍 pic.twitter.com/M3ZX6mX727 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 2, 2023

Thankfully, it never happened and the Caley Jags returned home with all three points.

Inverness were delighted to have Sean Welsh in their line-up after his red card against Partick was changed to a yellow.

However, there will be concerns about Jay Henderson going off injured in the early stages of the game.

It was a very rare goal from David Carson in the latter stages of the game that proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Inverness had struggled against Morton thus far this season, so this was an extremely pleasing outcome.

Caley Thistle have had other bogey teams this season, such as Hamilton, so I hope they can also pick up points against the Accies when they meet later this month.

However, they are a team in big trouble and it may prove easier said than done.