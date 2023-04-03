Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade

Former Caley Jag kept quiet as Inverness are treated to a goal from an unlikely matchwinner.

By David Sutherland
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group

Caley Thistle headed to Greenock on Saturday with many of their fans convinced something would almost inevitably go wrong.

Back in January, Inverness allowed George Oakley to move to Cappielow.

This was a time when Inverness were struggling for striking options; indeed, you could argue they still are.

No sooner had Oakley arrived with his new team than he seemed to be banging in goals for them week after week.

Inevitably, Inverness fans  – not unreasonably – started to wonder why he was allowed to go.

There are many reasons why the move might have happened, not all of which need to be our business, but football fans will wonder and speculate.

It did seem to be a strange move at the time, and still does.

So there was a feeling that Oakley would do some damage against his old team.

Thankfully, it never happened and the Caley Jags returned home with all three points.

Inverness were delighted to have Sean Welsh in their line-up after his red card against Partick was changed to a yellow.

However, there will be concerns about Jay Henderson going off injured in the early stages of the game.

It was a very rare goal from David Carson in the latter stages of the game that proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Inverness had struggled against Morton thus far this season, so this was an extremely pleasing outcome.

Caley Thistle have had other bogey teams this season, such as Hamilton, so I hope they can also pick up points against the Accies when they meet later this month.

However, they are a team in big trouble and it may prove easier said than done.

