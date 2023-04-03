Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds hopes experience counts as Caley Thistle turn up their heat on their Championship promotion rivals.

The Inverness head coach was delighted to have watched his side dig deep for a 2-1 weekend win at Morton, which came eight days after beating Partick Thistle 1-0.

This Saturday, another play-off challenging team will be their opponents as Raith Rovers head for the Caledonian Stadium.

The Kirkcaldy side could leapfrog ICT and Morton to move fifth should they defeat Hamilton Accies on Tuesday night.

However, back-to-back victories have fired the Caley Jags to within striking distance of the top four and, having reached the play-off final last year, Dodds is backing his team to have a real go in their closing six games.

He said: “We’re a team that is capable of going on long winning, or unbeaten, runs.

“We’re also a team who can go on winless runs, but there are usually reasons for that.

“I said recently we had to start a winning run and we’ve beaten Partick Thistle and Morton over the past two games.

💥 What a goal from @scott_allardice yesterday! pic.twitter.com/46doSkBb7F — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 2, 2023

“These boys are proving what they are capable of. They have not just fluked a couple of games. Most of these players have been in this position before.

“Since I first came to this club (as assistant to interim manager Neil McCann two seasons ago), we were near the bottom of the Championship.

“We shot up to fifth that year and just missed out of the play-offs.

“Last year, we went on a long run without a win and then we went on that brilliant run to get into the play-offs and go all the way to the final. We’ve proved it.

“We know the run can come to an end if you don’t back it up.

“We play Raith Rovers on Saturday, which is another huge game – they are all huge right now.”

Caley Thistle’s hectic April moves on to Raith clash

Inverness have six more matches to fit into a pulsating month, which will conclude with their mouth-watering Scottish Cup semi-final on April 29 against League 1 Falkirk at Hampden for the right to face Celtic or Rangers in the final.

Dodds explained the hectic schedule as they chase down prizes will give he and his staff plenty to consider.

He added: “We want momentum to go into the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“Including the Morton game last Saturday, we’ve got seven games in April before we play Ayr in May.

🎟️ Season Ticket Holders can get their tickets & official coach travel for our Scottish Cup Semi-Final against Falkirk from https://t.co/6z5nBMnHgc now Reminder that General Sale will commence on Monday 3rd April from 10am Full Info👉 https://t.co/odHPZz3XsR pic.twitter.com/4tm5QY68XD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 31, 2023

“If we did manage to reach the cup final, we might have a month where we have to prepare somehow (if they don’t reach the play-offs). I don’t know what we would do.

“We will have to plan well and take the boys off their feet. We are picking up niggles.

“We’re missing Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy and we have other boys carrying knocks, such as Sean Welsh, and we’ve picked up another injury when Jay Henderson had to go off early against Morton.

“We have to sometimes de-load them, which is better for them under these circumstances.”