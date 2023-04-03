Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy Dodds

Maintaining strong late-season form, as they did last year, is crucial as Inverness keep the heat on their top-four opponents.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds hopes experience counts as Caley Thistle turn up their heat on their Championship promotion rivals.

The Inverness head coach was delighted to have watched his side dig deep for a 2-1 weekend win at Morton, which came eight days after beating Partick Thistle 1-0.

This Saturday, another play-off challenging team will be their opponents as Raith Rovers head for the Caledonian Stadium.

The Kirkcaldy side could leapfrog ICT and Morton to move fifth should they defeat Hamilton Accies on Tuesday night.

However, back-to-back victories have fired the Caley Jags to within striking distance of the top four and, having reached the play-off final last year, Dodds is backing his team to have a real go in their closing six games.

He said: “We’re a team that is capable of going on long winning, or unbeaten, runs.

“We’re also a team who can go on winless runs, but there are usually reasons for that.

“I said recently we had to start a winning run and we’ve beaten Partick Thistle and Morton over the past two games.

“These boys are proving what they are capable of. They have not just fluked a couple of games. Most of these players have been in this position before.

“Since I first came to this club (as assistant to interim manager Neil McCann two seasons ago), we were near the bottom of the Championship.

“We shot up to fifth that year and just missed out of the play-offs.

“Last year, we went on a long run without a win and then we went on that brilliant run to get into the play-offs and go all the way to the final. We’ve proved it.

“We know the run can come to an end if you don’t back it up.

“We play Raith Rovers on Saturday, which is another huge game – they are all huge right now.”

Caley Thistle’s hectic April moves on to Raith clash

Inverness have six more matches to fit into a pulsating month, which will conclude with their mouth-watering Scottish Cup semi-final on April 29 against League 1 Falkirk at Hampden for the right to face Celtic or Rangers in the final.

Dodds explained the hectic schedule as they chase down prizes will give he and his staff plenty to consider.

He added: “We want momentum to go into the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“Including the Morton game last Saturday, we’ve got seven games in April before we play Ayr in May.

“If we did manage to reach the cup final, we might have a month where we have to prepare somehow (if they don’t reach the play-offs). I don’t know what we would do.

“We will have to plan well and take the boys off their feet. We are picking up niggles.

“We’re missing Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy and we have other boys carrying knocks, such as Sean Welsh, and we’ve picked up another injury when Jay Henderson had to go off early against Morton.

“We have to sometimes de-load them, which is better for them under these circumstances.”

