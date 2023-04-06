Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects ‘easier run-in’ claim as play-off chase steps up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle don’t have an easier route than rivals to the end of the season – because any team can land knockout blows.

Sixth-placed Championship side Inverness are six points away from Partick Thistle, who occupy that final play-off position of fourth place. ICT have a game in hand over the Jags in their favour.

After hosting Raith Rovers on Saturday, ICT can potentially make further in-roads if they can defeat visitors Arbroath on Tuesday.

Rovers lost 2-1 at Hamilton on Tuesday night and are one point and one spot below the Caley Jags, so winning in the Highlands in their only realistic option.

🔜 We're back in home action this Saturday as we face @RaithRovers 🎟️ Tickets available now from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE – buy in advance to save money Full Info👉https://t.co/CZuIdIunyr pic.twitter.com/tzdd0NoJMq — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 4, 2023

After these next two fixtures, Inverness tackle rock-bottom Cove Rangers then travel to bogey side Hamilton, who they have yet to take a point from this season.

They then take on title-chasing Dundee, have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk on April 29, before rounding off the season against another play-off rival in the shape of Ayr United.

Partick have leaders Queen’s Park and third-placed Ayr back-to-back before tackling lower ranked opponents.

Morton, in fifth, have still to face Queen’s Park, Dundee and Ayr United.

‘Crazy’ to consider league positions

Having four of their last six matches against teams lower in the table, according to head coach Dodds, means nothing.

He said: “Someone said to me that we have the easier run-in, but it’s crazy if I even think about that.

“The other night Hamilton beat Raith, so we’ve all got hard run-ins. We’re all looking forward to it, and it will come down to who handles it the best.

“If I start looking at certain teams like we should be taking points, that’s when we will slip up.

“We’ve given ourselves a brilliant chance with the win against Morton, so I’m not thinking about the run-in, just what my team can do.

“We say it every week that anybody can beat anybody for a reason, because it’s proven time and time again.

“We have to handle every game, and it is genuinely now down to who handles the run in the best out of the seven teams that have a sniff, and higher up they’ll win the league.”

Carson goal could be crucial moment

A late David Carson goal sealed a 2-1 Inverness win at Morton last weekend, coming after Grant Gillespie had tucked away a controversial penalty.

The manner of that gutsy result pleased the ICT head coach, but he knows his players cannot take their eyes off the ball for a minute in pursuit of their top-four target.

He said: “I’ve used the word pivotal quite a lot recently.

“When we played (and lost to) Hamilton and then Queen’s Park, I thought those could be pivotal moments, and it was the same last week.

“It’s only pivotal if we back it up, but it’s a big result in terms of confidence and momentum.

“We’re in a good place just now, but you can quickly lose that – we’ve seen that when we’ve thought other teams we’re going to pull away, and then they have a couple of bad games.

“We’re in a good place just now, and we’re hoping to carry it on. I’ve always said we can go on a run, and I think we’ve produced that, but I think we’ve had to show a response to Queen’s Park within that too.

“We’ve shown good mental strength to put together a brilliant run so far, so long may it continue.”

Fans can ‘buy into’ promotion surge

Dodds believes that now we’re at crunch time in terms of results and potential success, there is every reason to relish these high-stake clashes.

He added: “I think it’s fair to say from a staff and players’ point of view, there is a sense of excitement going into these games, but also the fans’ point of view.

🎟️ Tickets are available for Saturday's home match against Raith Rovers now – save money by getting ticket in advance. Ticket Info 👉 https://t.co/CZuIdIunyr pic.twitter.com/rnR223u5jY — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 5, 2023

“They will buy into it like they did last year when they came in their numbers realising how big the fixtures are.

“We’re hoping for that momentum to grow, we’re hoping for a big crowd on Saturday and we hope to get three points on Saturday, because we’re right in it now.

“We weren’t a few weeks back, but the response from my players has been nothing short of magnificent.”

ICT will be out to protect a remarkable 23-year run of unbeaten league matches against Raith this weekend, a statistic Dodds and his players prefer not to talk about.

Queens v Dundee for title honours?

Queen’s Park are top of the tree right now on 54 points, followed by Dundee on 53 points. The Taysiders have a game in hand, therefore will fancy their chances of landing the title.

Ayr United are four points away from Dundee in third position, but have played one match more than the Dark Blues.

Dodds believes it’s now a straight shoot-out between the Spiders and Dundee for the automatic path into the Premiership.

He said: “I think we would need an unbelievable set of result from teams below those two, and probably for both Queen’s Park and Dundee to have a really bad run of results.

“I don’t see that happening, so I think it’s a two-horse race.”