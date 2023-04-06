Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects ‘easier run-in’ claim as play-off chase steps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects ‘easier run-in’ claim as play-off chase steps up

Inverness face Raith Rovers this weekend - a side they've not lost a league game against since 2000.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle don’t have an easier route than rivals to the end of the season – because any team can land knockout blows.

Sixth-placed Championship side Inverness are six points away from Partick Thistle, who occupy that final play-off position of fourth place. ICT have a game in hand over the Jags in their favour.

After hosting Raith Rovers on Saturday, ICT can potentially make further in-roads if they can defeat visitors Arbroath on Tuesday.

Rovers lost 2-1 at Hamilton on Tuesday night and are one point and one spot below the Caley Jags, so winning in the Highlands in their only realistic option.

After these next two fixtures, Inverness tackle rock-bottom Cove Rangers then travel to bogey side Hamilton, who they have yet to take a point from this season.

They then take on title-chasing Dundee, have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk on April 29, before rounding off the season against another play-off rival in the shape of Ayr United.

Partick have leaders Queen’s Park and third-placed Ayr back-to-back before tackling lower ranked opponents.

Morton, in fifth, have still to face Queen’s Park, Dundee and Ayr United.

‘Crazy’ to consider league positions

Having four of their last six matches against teams lower in the table, according to head coach Dodds, means nothing.

He said: “Someone said to me that we have the easier run-in, but it’s crazy if I even think about that.

“The other night Hamilton beat Raith, so we’ve all got hard run-ins. We’re all looking forward to it, and it will come down to who handles it the best.

“If I start looking at certain teams like we should be taking points, that’s when we will slip up.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

“We’ve given ourselves a brilliant chance with the win against Morton, so I’m not thinking about the run-in, just what my team can do.

“We say it every week that anybody can beat anybody for a reason, because it’s proven time and time again.

“We have to handle every game, and it is genuinely now down to who handles the run in the best out of the seven teams that have a sniff, and higher up they’ll win the league.”

Carson goal could be crucial moment

A late David Carson goal sealed a 2-1 Inverness win at Morton last weekend, coming after Grant Gillespie had tucked away a controversial penalty.

The manner of that gutsy result pleased the ICT head coach, but he knows his players cannot take their eyes off the ball for a minute in pursuit of their top-four target.

He said: “I’ve used the word pivotal quite a lot recently.

“When we played (and lost to) Hamilton and then Queen’s Park, I thought those could be pivotal moments, and it was the same last week.

“It’s only pivotal if we back it up, but it’s a big result in terms of confidence and momentum.

“We’re in a good place just now, but you can quickly lose that – we’ve seen that when we’ve thought other teams we’re going to pull away, and then they have a couple of bad games.

“We’re in a good place just now, and we’re hoping to carry it on. I’ve always said we can go on a run, and I think we’ve produced that, but I think we’ve had to show a response to Queen’s Park within that too.

“We’ve shown good mental strength to put together a brilliant run so far, so long may it continue.”

Fans can ‘buy into’ promotion surge

Dodds believes that now we’re at crunch time in terms of results and potential success, there is every reason to relish these high-stake clashes.

He added: “I think it’s fair to say from a staff and players’ point of view, there is a sense of excitement going into these games, but also the fans’ point of view.

“They will buy into it like they did last year when they came in their numbers realising how big the fixtures are.

“We’re hoping for that momentum to grow, we’re hoping for a big crowd on Saturday and we hope to get three points on Saturday, because we’re right in it now.

“We weren’t a few weeks back, but the response from my players has been nothing short of magnificent.”

ICT will be out to protect a remarkable 23-year run of unbeaten league matches against Raith this weekend, a statistic Dodds and his players prefer not to talk about.

Queens v Dundee for title honours?

Queen’s Park are top of the tree right now on 54 points, followed by Dundee on 53 points. The Taysiders have a game in hand, therefore will fancy their chances of landing the title.

Ayr United are four points away from Dundee in third position, but have played one match more than the Dark Blues.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has seen his side close in hard on Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Williamson/ SNS Group

Dodds believes it’s now a straight shoot-out between the Spiders and Dundee for the automatic path into the Premiership.

He said: “I think we would need an unbelievable set of result from teams below those two, and probably for both Queen’s Park and Dundee to have a really bad run of results.

“I don’t see that happening, so I think it’s a two-horse race.”

