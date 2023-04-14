Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson is delighted Caley Thistle can dictate their own destiny in their push for promotion – but insists Saturday’s Championship hosts Cove Rangers could be testing opponents.

The Aberdeen side are bottom of the table and have lost all three league fixtures against ICT this season, with Cove’s last win coming back in February when they defeated Partick Thistle.

However, an improved display in last week’s 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Hamilton Accies will have raised Cove’s confidence ahead of Inverness’ Balmoral Stadium visit.

Four straight league wins, including Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Arbroath, lifted Caley Thistle to within two points of fourth-placed Ayr United, while Partick Thistle, in third, are only one point beyond that.

With four games to go, ICT, who finish the season at home to Ayr on May 6, know four wins will secure a promotion play-off spot.

Partick face Ayr this weekend, therefore third place could even be a possibility if Caley Thistle can keep winning.

However, first-team coach Wilson explained the squad know they cannot let their standards dip to prevent a late-season push.

He said: “We have been on a really good run.

“It is in our own hands, but there is still a lot of hard work to be done and we know that. At least we’re now in a position where we can affect it.

“Our target is the play-offs, it has been that all season. There is no great benefit (of finishing third) apart from getting the second (play-off) game at home.

“We have to concentrate on getting the win (at Cove), and see what happens at Firhill, but there are still three games after that.

“The final game against Ayr could be all important, but it might not be.

“Morton will have something to say as well.

“We must take it one game at a time.”

Digging out a result might be needed

Although Inverness have beaten Cove 4-1 and 6-1 at home this season, when they visited the Balmoral Stadium in October, a Steven Boyd goal earned them a tight 1-0 win.

And Wilson believes this could be another close contest.

He said: “It will take a lot of hard work to get the win on Saturday.

“Sometimes you don’t need to be at our best and our 2-0 win against Arbroath on Tuesday was the best example of that.

“We were not at our best, but we were patient and we showed our quality when it was needed.

“I don’t think Arbroath dominated the first 60 minutes like their manager (Dick Campbell) suggested, but we have developed a knack recently of digging our results, while also playing some good football at times.

“We will need that again – when we won 1-0 at Cove earlier in the season, it was tough and could have gone either way.

“We managed to get the (Steven Boyd) goal in the first half, and it was never comfy.

“We’re taking nothing for granted ahead of the Cove game and do our due diligence, like we do with every team, and give Cove the full respect they deserve.

“We have had some good results against Cove this season – it would be nice to get a fourth league win against them and see where that takes us.

“We know it will be hard work. They are well organised and I still think it’s a tough place to go.

“The artificial surface is always different and challenging in itself.

“But we’re in a positive frame of mind and hopeful.”

ICT picked up pace to beat Arbroath

A second-half Nathan Shaw goal and Scott Allardice penalty earned ICT their midweek win against Arbroath.

Wilson believes it was crucial for the Highland side to crank up the pace in the second half to get the better of a team unbeaten in seven games before this week.

He said: “Arbroath were trying to slow things down in the first half when the game didn’t get any real momentum.

“We said to the players at half-time: ‘when the ball is out for a throw-in or we win a free-kick, quickly take it’.

“We wanted to get the tempo of the game up because the first half was slow and never really got going.

“We needed it to get going to play into our hands and luckily we did that in the second half and got the deserved result.”

Henderson ban opens door for others

On-loan St Mirren midfielder/winger Jay Henderson has been a revelation in his 17 appearances since arriving at Inverness in January.

However, an undisputed red-card for a challenge on Arbroath’s Michael McKenna means he is suspended this weekend.

Wilson admits the creative 21-year-old has been a vital player in their recent upturn in form, but is confident those waiting in the wings can deliver.

Aaron Doran, Daniel MacKay or Austin Samuels are among the options who could be considered to provide the width and creative spark.

He said: “Jay has been excellent. His quality in the final third has been important, as has his delivery and final ball.

“He has that in his locker, but we have boys to come in that have been waiting patiently, because Jay has played nearly every game since he came here, and gives someone a chance to try and take the jersey.”

Wilson reported a few knocks, but says there is no one overly concerning the staff ahead of their trip to Aberdeen.