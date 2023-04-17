Caley Thistle fan view: Patience and perseverance paying off for Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A few weeks ago I suggested to you all that Caley Thistle were stranded in a mid-table position from which they would not be candidates for promotion or relegation.

It seems I may have been a bit hasty as they now stand on the brink of the promotion play-offs after winning five Championship games on the bounce.

Who would have thought a team so inconsistent all season could put together a run like this? I certainly didn’t.

The three games to go in the regular season are all against teams who are badly needing the points for one reason or another.

Every match between now and the end of the season – whenever that might be – promises to be extremely intense and not for the faint hearted.

Tuesday night’s trip to Hamilton could be very tricky indeed.

Inverness are more than capable of beating the Accies, but have struggled against them all season.

They need to put that right as dropped points would be a major blow before Dundee and Ayr United visit Inverness.

Saturday’s trip to Cove Rangers showed how difficult it can be to play teams at the bottom of the table. Inverness did eventually prevail 2-1, but not before going behind after dominating the first half.

Patience, perseverance and continuing to plug away eventually worked for them.

Whatever happens in the next couple of weeks, the last game against the Honest Men could well prove to be a winner takes all affair.

I hope the club provides ticket price incentives to fans that will fill some empty seats at these last two home games.

The players will appreciate all the support they can get.