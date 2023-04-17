Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle’s form after return of key players is no coincidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle’s form after return of key players is no coincidence

Inverness have won five matches on the bounce ahead of their midweek Championship trip to Hamilton Accies.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds feels Caley Thistle’s recent form has vindicated the belief he maintained in his squad during an injury-ravaged period earlier in the season.

Inverness are aiming to rack up their sixth victory on the bounce when they make the trip to Hamilton Accies on Tuesday.

The run has taken Caley Jags to the verge of the promotion play-off spots, and a win in Lanarkshire will send them up to third place in the Championship – although they will have played a game more than rivals Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

A succession of injuries impacted Inverness’ form earlier in the campaign, but Dodds has welcomed back the bulk of his squad in the early months of 2023.

The Caley Jags boss will manage defenders Danny Devine, Robbie Deas and Zak Delaney through niggles, while long-term absentees Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh are unlikely to feature in the remainder of the campaign.

With the rest of his squad up to fitness, however, Dodds insists it is no coincidence Caley Thistle’s fortunes have improved.

He said: “I know there will be some people thinking we’re bleating on about the injuries again, but it’s the truth.

“Winning and losing is the be all and end all in this game, but if you’re genuine and tell the truth, it usually plays out.

“It played out like I said it would, once we got players back the results have been magnificent.

“We have had a couple of body blows and had to pick ourselves up again, but I knew we would get better results.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group

“I wasn’t 100% sure we would make the play-offs, but I knew results would come. We’ve still got a hell of a lot of work to do, but we’re in a good place.

“It’s satisfying that it’s gone the way I thought it would when the players came back, and I’m a big backer of my players.

“There aren’t many occasions they’ve let me down, and that’s why we are where we are.

“I’ve got a good blend of youth and experience, and if we had kept them fit, we would have been there or thereabouts (in the Championship title race).

“We can still get in the play-offs, but the end of the season is going to come too soon for us for the top.”

Caley Jags have shown mettle in recent weeks

Inverness came from behind to record a 2-1 victory away to bottom side Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It is not the first adversity the Highlanders have had to face during their five-game winning streak, with wins over Partick Thistle and Arbroath coming despite being reduced to 10 men.

Dodds is pleased with the mental strength his side have shown in recent weeks.

He added: “We’ve had to show that we can win games in different ways.

Cammy Harper celebrates his clinching goal for Inverness at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

“We’ve twice seen the game out with 10 men, and looked comfortable – a wee bit of experience managing that helps you do it.

“That tells you the mindset down in the dressing room.

“Some people don’t believe you, but I’ve said right from the start that it’s a special group. It’s brilliant to see, and that helps in some games.

“That unity really helps get you over the line when you shouldn’t really be taking three points at times.”

Inverness aiming for different fortunes against Accies

Hamilton have been a thorn in Inverness’ side in recent times, with John Rankin’s men winning all four encounters between the sides this term.

Dodds hopes to put that right at New Douglas Park this time around.

Hamilton Accies triumphed 2-1 when they last faced Inverness in February. Image: SNS

The Caley Jags boss added: “We have not got a great record against them, but we have played well.

“We need to manage the game properly to make sure that we’re working hard from the start. They are fighting for their lives.

“We can put pressure on other teams, which is great, so we want to keep the run going.

“We’re not going to get carried away, because we need to keep the focus.”

