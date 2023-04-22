Caley Thistle avert Glasgow club’s bid to share name after successful talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle avert Glasgow club’s bid to share name after successful talks

Rossvale JFC hope to be called Caledonian Locomotives FC after the Inverness side objected to their original plans.

By Paul Chalk
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.

A Glasgow junior football club has ditched plans to change their name to Caledonian Thistle, a move welcomed by the Scottish Championship side in Inverness with the same moniker.

Rossvale JFC, of the West of Scotland First Division, contacted the Scottish Football Association (SFA) last month to discuss the issue of being rebranded Caledonian Thistle.

However, after discussions with ICT who had objected to the plans, they have now confirmed that they will now be changing their name to Caledonian Locomotives FC.

The Inverness club said in a statement on Saturday night: “This follows very amicable and constructive discussions last week and also over the long Easter weekend between ICT chief executive officer Scot Gardiner and chairman of Rossvale JFC, Dom McInally.

‘Football family’ helped fix problem

Gardiner thanked McInally for reaching a new course of action, which suited both parties.

He said: “Having spoken to Dom at length, I understood the pressures they had been put under due to no fault of their own and Dom also understood the position we would have to take, but it is good when the football family can come together to solve a problem instead of exacerbating a difficult situation and that is exactly what happened here.

“We wish the Caledonian Locomotives all the very best in the future and we hope to meet them at some stage in the near future in the spirit of football.”

Rossvale thank ICT for their support

Rossvale JFC are originally from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, but now play in the Springburn area of Glasgow, play in the West of Scotland Football League (WoSFL) First Division, which is the seventh tier of Scottish football.

The club, whose logo contains a thistle, wanted to be called Caledonian Thistle as a nod to the Caledonian Railway Company, which established Glasgow Works, a railway rolling stock heavy maintenance and repair works facility.

They felt this name switch would help the club “integrate” into the Springburn community, where they have played for eight seasons.

Rossvale JFC have issued a statement stating their regret and how the issue was handled and thanked the Highland club for their support and understanding.

It said: “After the announcement regarding our club’s decision to change our name to Caledonian Thistle Football Club, there was a large amount of criticism and negativity surrounding the decision and the reasons on how we chose this new name.

“Inevitably, not everyone was in favour of our name change and we regret we did not communicate our rationale clearer or in advance of the new identity being revealed.

“It has been an important learning experience and we are thankful of those who have reached out to support our ultimate aim to create an identity that enables us to be a welcoming and inclusive part of our community; and a club fuelled by the legacy of its past.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for their understanding throughout a process which has helped us reach an alternative name, one that we believe better achieves the stated objectives.

“We are proud to announce that we have submitted the necessary requests to be called Caledonian Locomotives FC, a name inspired by the past and inspiring to the future success of our club and our community.”

The club said their statement is proposal subject to agreement from the West of Scotland League and the Scottish FA.

