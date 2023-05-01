Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eager to guide cup finalists into promotion play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eager to guide cup finalists into promotion play-offs

After reaching the Scottish Cup final, Inverness must beat Ayr United to secure a top-four Championship finish on Friday.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness captain Sean Welsh, right, shakes hands with Falkirk skipper Stephen McGinn ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Inverness captain Sean Welsh, right, shakes hands with Falkirk skipper Stephen McGinn ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Skipper Sean Welsh is urging Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup heroes to stay on the promotion track by sinking Championship rivals Ayr United on Friday.

Fresh from beating Falkirk 3-0 in the cup semis at Hampden to line up a final against Celtic on June 3, ICT are now fully focused on securing a top-four spot in their last league game of the season.

Inverness are on an eight-game unbeaten run, which includes seven victories, and deservedly defeated League One Falkirk as they seek to repeat the club’s Scottish Cup success of 2015. 

Ayr’s 1-0 weekend win over Raith Rovers nudged Billy Dodds’ men out of the play-off spots on goal difference. 

Sean Welsh slides in to challenge Falkirk’s Max Kucheriavyi. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Winning run has built up ICT belief

It means a draw on Friday will be enough for the Honest Men to pip ICT, but midfielder Welsh doesn’t want the team to give up on their twin success target.

He said: “We went into Saturday’s semi-final confident because we have been on a huge run for the last few months.

“And we left Hampden even more confident of achieving what we want to.

“I think we can keep building on it, Friday will be another cup final against Ayr.

“We want to have a huge end to the season and tick the games off.

“We’ve been ruthless in rattling the games out, as a group we have shown a lot of determination.

“We have come from behind recently to win, so that shows the spirit and the never-say-die attitude we’ve got.”

Billy Mckay’s double against Falkirk takes him on to 100 ICT goals. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Billy Mckay was ‘ruthless’ in semi

Billy Mckay bagged a brace and, along with a Daniel MacKay first-half header, that resulted in their 3-0 win over Falkirk.

It took Billy Mckay onto 100 goals, which is now just one less than club record-scorer Dennis Wyness.

Welsh praised the Northern Irishman for showing the deadly touch, which Falkirk lacked.

He added: “For Billy, it’s some achievement to score 100 goals for the club.

“We know we can rely on him when we create chances for him, and I thought he was ruthless against Falkirk.

“He got a couple of chances and took them both. The first was a very good penalty and the second was a great striker’s finish.

“He’s a massive player for us and huge credit to him for achieving it.”

Inverness captain Sean Welsh. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Welsh ready to cause a major upset

As well as chasing a place in the Premiership via the play-offs, Inverness know they will be massive second favourites in next month’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Welsh, whose goals helped knocked out Livingston and Kilmarnock, insists they will relish the chance to cause a massive upset back at Hampden.

He said: “We know it’s going to be a huge challenge, we’re going to be huge underdogs but that suits us.

“We have proved before that you can’t write us off and we’ve already knocked two Premiership teams out so far.

“A couple of the boys beat Celtic in the 2015 semi-final when everyone expected them to get beat, so the final will be a similar thing.

“That shows it can be done. Inverness has a great record of causing upsets over the years. We’ll try our best and see what happens.

“There’s not going to be any pressure on us, we’ve nothing to lose and I’ve already told the lads that.

“Everyone in the country will expect us to get beat, so we’ll just go back to Hampden and embrace it.”

Treble-chasing Celtic await in final

On Sunday, champions-elect Celtic, who have also won the League Cup this season, defeated Old Firm rivals Rangers 1-0 to join Inverness in the summer showdown.

With treble-hunting Celtic the team they must defeat, as ICT did eight years ago, Welsh knows what to expect.

He said: “I’ve not played against one of the Old Firm since I was with Partick Thistle in the Premiership, so it’s a few years ago now.

“I played against Celtic when Brendan Rodgers was the manager, and they had a similar mentality then – they were ruthless.

“Ange Postecoglou is similar, they are ruthless these days.”

