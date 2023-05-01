Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eager to guide cup finalists into promotion play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Sean Welsh is urging Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup heroes to stay on the promotion track by sinking Championship rivals Ayr United on Friday.

Fresh from beating Falkirk 3-0 in the cup semis at Hampden to line up a final against Celtic on June 3, ICT are now fully focused on securing a top-four spot in their last league game of the season.

Inverness are on an eight-game unbeaten run, which includes seven victories, and deservedly defeated League One Falkirk as they seek to repeat the club’s Scottish Cup success of 2015.

Ayr’s 1-0 weekend win over Raith Rovers nudged Billy Dodds’ men out of the play-off spots on goal difference.

Winning run has built up ICT belief

It means a draw on Friday will be enough for the Honest Men to pip ICT, but midfielder Welsh doesn’t want the team to give up on their twin success target.

He said: “We went into Saturday’s semi-final confident because we have been on a huge run for the last few months.

“And we left Hampden even more confident of achieving what we want to.

“I think we can keep building on it, Friday will be another cup final against Ayr.

“We want to have a huge end to the season and tick the games off.

“We’ve been ruthless in rattling the games out, as a group we have shown a lot of determination.

“We have come from behind recently to win, so that shows the spirit and the never-say-die attitude we’ve got.”

Billy Mckay was ‘ruthless’ in semi

Billy Mckay bagged a brace and, along with a Daniel MacKay first-half header, that resulted in their 3-0 win over Falkirk.

It took Billy Mckay onto 100 goals, which is now just one less than club record-scorer Dennis Wyness.

Welsh praised the Northern Irishman for showing the deadly touch, which Falkirk lacked.

He added: “For Billy, it’s some achievement to score 100 goals for the club.

“We know we can rely on him when we create chances for him, and I thought he was ruthless against Falkirk.

“He got a couple of chances and took them both. The first was a very good penalty and the second was a great striker’s finish.

“He’s a massive player for us and huge credit to him for achieving it.”

Welsh ready to cause a major upset

As well as chasing a place in the Premiership via the play-offs, Inverness know they will be massive second favourites in next month’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Welsh, whose goals helped knocked out Livingston and Kilmarnock, insists they will relish the chance to cause a massive upset back at Hampden.

He said: “We know it’s going to be a huge challenge, we’re going to be huge underdogs but that suits us.

“We have proved before that you can’t write us off and we’ve already knocked two Premiership teams out so far.

“A couple of the boys beat Celtic in the 2015 semi-final when everyone expected them to get beat, so the final will be a similar thing.

What a day 😍 pic.twitter.com/W7XsnmlXNr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 29, 2023

“That shows it can be done. Inverness has a great record of causing upsets over the years. We’ll try our best and see what happens.

“There’s not going to be any pressure on us, we’ve nothing to lose and I’ve already told the lads that.

“Everyone in the country will expect us to get beat, so we’ll just go back to Hampden and embrace it.”

Treble-chasing Celtic await in final

On Sunday, champions-elect Celtic, who have also won the League Cup this season, defeated Old Firm rivals Rangers 1-0 to join Inverness in the summer showdown.

With treble-hunting Celtic the team they must defeat, as ICT did eight years ago, Welsh knows what to expect.

He said: “I’ve not played against one of the Old Firm since I was with Partick Thistle in the Premiership, so it’s a few years ago now.

“I played against Celtic when Brendan Rodgers was the manager, and they had a similar mentality then – they were ruthless.

“Ange Postecoglou is similar, they are ruthless these days.”