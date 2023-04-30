Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph next month

Billy Dodds' side will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on June 3.

By Paul Chalk
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group

June 3 is not a date which will be far from the mind of any Caley Thistle fan.

That’s when Billy Dodds’ Scottish Cup stars return to Hampden, this time to play the final against treble-chasing champions-elect Celtic.

I hope in the month-long build-up to this second Scottish Cup final for the club there’s a sense of shared pride in the Highland capital.

I say that, because apart from actively reading the papers, or going online, you’d never have known Inverness were heading to a national semi-final against Falkirk at the weekend.

A clinical 3-0 win, thanks to Billy McKay’s double and Daniel Mackay’s header, put gutsy Falkirk away with a lesson in finishing.

Billy McKay, right, celebrates after putting ICT in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Broadcasters finally thought to plug the showdown with any degree of commitment from the middle of last week.

Of course, Saturday’s clash between Championship side Caley Thistle and League One opponents Falkirk was never going to gain wider respect across the country when holders Rangers and Celtic were the main event on Sunday.

However, locally in Inverness, in the lead-up to the semi, there was no real visible presence around the city that the main local team, which is also pushing for promotion to the Premiership, were off to Hampden.

Having covered the stunning run to their Scottish Cup triumph in 2015, I expect that will change.

The club will undoubtedly get an action plan in place with the Highland Council to promote it, to ensure everyone wants to be at the final.

Billy Mckay celebrates his early goal from the spot against Falkirk in front of an empty stand. However, the 4000 ICT supporters there were lapping it all up.  Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Caley Thistle deserve that backing. The attacking, energetic football shown by ICT is a joy to watch.

The task in hand in the final is massive.

However, ICT, who now have five semi-final appearances under their belts, love providing an upset.

Scottish Cup wins in 2000, 2003 and 2015 against Celtic were all against the odds.

Everyone deserved Hampden day out

And as for those who slammed the attendance of 12,877 on Saturday, I’ll round off with this.

As soon as it became apparent that tickets were not shifting, the calls for a venue switch grew louder.

Tynecastle, Tannadice or even McDiarmid Park were suggested as more suitable stadia to generate a better atmosphere.

I understand empty seats for a national stadium doesn’t look great for our game.

Daniel MacKay scores to make it 2-0 to Inverness. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

A 12.15pm kick-off, live TV coverage, a cost of living crisis and sky-high Glasgow hotel costs definitely played a part in the low attendance.

However, the 4,000 Inverness fans and the proud and vocal Falkirk supporters deserved their day at Hampden.

ICT, roared on by the passionate leading Section 94 fan-base, delivered a brilliant victory, for many which won’t be forgotten.

Also, many of these players might never get the chance to experience a semi-final inside Hampden again. Why deny them that?

Why put winners at a disadvantage?

There’s also the fact the winning team on Saturday needed to sample everything about the national stadium experience to get a taste of what they’ll face in the final.

The opposition, Celtic, will of course be a different level, but let’s hope we get a united city and Highlands wanting to be part of another memorable day.

If Inverness are allocated around 10,000 tickets for the final, there will be plenty of voices saying they don’t deserve it.

But it would be great to see a big turnout for Dodds’ side at Hampden next month.

