Play-off pain pushing Caley Thistle on for late promotion bid, says defender Robbie Deas

The pain of losing last year’s Premiership play-off final is driving Caley Thistle on as they seek to go one step further this season, according to Robbie Deas.

The Inverness defender, who was outstanding in Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Falkirk, will be a key man on Friday for their must-win Championship date with Ayr United.

Three points is exactly what fifth-placed ICT need against The Honest Men at the Caledonian Stadium to secure a play-off spot, with the quarter-final set to kick off on Tuesday night.

🔜 We're back in league action this week as we face @AyrUnitedFC at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday night Get behind the team this Friday for another big match! 🔴🔵 Tickets cheaper if bought before 3hrs before kick-off! Info👉 https://t.co/dRlBiRfh06 pic.twitter.com/sNqowiCbCR — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 1, 2023

Everything will be decided on Friday, with Dundee or Queen’s Park winning the title, the play-offs and the scrap at the bottom to be settled.

Winning feeling is what ICT are after

Inverness knocked out Partick Thistle then Arbroath last term before losing to Premiership side St Johnstone and Deas explained that’s end feeling is not one he wants to experience again.

He said: “There are a good group of boys who are still here from last year, and the hurt of the final is still in our minds.

“We want to go one step further and get promoted this time.

“That disappointment is still in our heads.

“We’ve got a good core that went through that pain, and you don’t want to relive those moments in football – you want the feeling we had last Saturday.

“There are lots of good teams in the Championship, it’s a very difficult league, but our goal is just to get through on Friday night and see who we get on Tuesday.”

Ayr clash set to be last-night cracker

A point will be enough for Ayr to reach the play-off provided Morton don’t win at Cove, so they will be targeting a victory to seal their top-four berth.

ICT have taken seven points from nine against Ayr and Deas expects an attacking approach from both sides.

When asked about Caley Thistle strong form against their opponents, he said: “That’s always a good thing, but right now with the mood we’re all in I think we would fancy our chances against anyone.

“Ayr will be coming up here to win, the two teams will be going at it, but the most important thing is us at the end of the day and we need to win.

“I don’t think anyone really goes into a game looking to draw – you always want to win.

The club has received the following statement this afternoon: The Scottish FA can confirm that the 2022/23 Scottish Cup Final will take place between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park on Saturday, June 3, with a 5.30pm kick-off. pic.twitter.com/N1AUgiNbSy — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 3, 2023

“We don’t need to worry about any other results, so for us to know it’s just 90 minutes to get there is good.

“The boys are in a good mood, so it’s an opportunity to go and win the game in front of hopefully a good crowd at home.

“That would just make the mood in the camp even better if we can get into the play-offs.”

Deas wants big backing in cup final

The Scottish Cup final against Celtic has been set for 5.30pm on Saturday, June 3, to avoid clashing with the Manchester derby battle for the FA Cup at 3pm.

The decision by the SFA following talks with broadcasters has been criticised by both clubs and Deas admits is a sore one for supporters, who face an evening return from Hampden.

He added: “I’m disappointed because I understand exactly where the fans are coming from.

“Football is about the fans at the end of the day, so it’s a shame.

News for Ayr United at home on Friday evening. 4000 of you travelled to Glasgow to support the team on Saturday, there's no reason why our home support can't be as strong on Friday. This is a massive game, be there if you can.#ICTFC #S94 pic.twitter.com/PC32JqC13R — Section 94 (@section_94) May 3, 2023

“I understand from a business point of view as well though. It’s a cup final, so it shouldn’t be altered because of another cup final, but it’s out of our control.

“I just hope the fans can get behind us, because I know they made me feel brilliant in the semi-final.

“It’s a difficult one for our fans, but it’s not very often we get to a Scottish Cup final.

We haven’t done badly in the last 10 years or so, we’ve been quite lucky, but hopefully we can go one step further.”