Play-off pain pushing Caley Thistle on for late promotion bid, says defender Robbie Deas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Play-off pain pushing Caley Thistle on for late promotion bid, says defender Robbie Deas

Defeat by St Johnstone was an experience no one wants to repeat as ICT face a must-win last-night clash with Ayr United.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas. Image: SNS Group

The pain of losing last year’s Premiership play-off final is driving Caley Thistle on as they seek to go one step further this season, according to Robbie Deas.

The Inverness defender, who was outstanding in Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Falkirk, will be a key man on Friday for their must-win Championship date with Ayr United.

Three points is exactly what fifth-placed ICT need against The Honest Men at the Caledonian Stadium to secure a play-off spot, with the quarter-final set to kick off on Tuesday night.

Everything will be decided on Friday, with Dundee or Queen’s Park winning the title, the play-offs and the scrap at the bottom to be settled.

Winning feeling is what ICT are after

Inverness knocked out Partick Thistle then Arbroath last term before losing to Premiership side St Johnstone and Deas explained that’s end feeling is not one he wants to experience again.

He said: “There are a good group of boys who are still here from last year, and the hurt of the final is still in our minds.

“We want to go one step further and get promoted this time.

“That disappointment is still in our heads.

“We’ve got a good core that went through that pain, and you don’t want to relive those moments in football – you want the feeling we had last Saturday.

“There are lots of good teams in the Championship, it’s a very difficult league, but our goal is just to get through on Friday night and see who we get on Tuesday.”

Ayr clash set to be last-night cracker

A point will be enough for Ayr to reach the play-off provided Morton don’t win at Cove, so they will be targeting a victory to seal their top-four berth.

ICT have taken seven points from nine against Ayr and Deas expects an attacking approach from both sides.

When asked about Caley Thistle strong form against their opponents, he said: “That’s always a good thing, but right now with the mood we’re all in I think we would fancy our chances against anyone.

“Ayr will be coming up here to win, the two teams will be going at it, but the most important thing is us at the end of the day and we need to win.

“I don’t think anyone really goes into a game looking to draw – you always want to win.

“We don’t need to worry about any other results, so for us to know it’s just 90 minutes to get there is good.

“The boys are in a good mood, so it’s an opportunity to go and win the game in front of hopefully a good crowd at home.

“That would just make the mood in the camp even better if we can get into the play-offs.”

Deas wants big backing in cup final

The Scottish Cup final against Celtic has been set for 5.30pm on Saturday, June 3, to avoid clashing with the Manchester derby battle for the FA Cup at 3pm.

The decision by the SFA following talks with broadcasters has been criticised by both clubs and Deas admits is a sore one for supporters, who face an evening return from Hampden.

He added: “I’m disappointed because I understand exactly where the fans are coming from.

“Football is about the fans at the end of the day, so it’s a shame.

“I understand from a business point of view as well though. It’s a cup final, so it shouldn’t be altered because of another cup final, but it’s out of our control.

“I just hope the fans can get behind us, because I know they made me feel brilliant in the semi-final.

“It’s a difficult one for our fans, but it’s not very often we get to a Scottish Cup final.

We haven’t done badly in the last 10 years or so, we’ve been quite lucky, but hopefully we can go one step further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]