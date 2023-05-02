Caley Thistle set to receive 10,000 tickets for Scottish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle will reportedly be offered up to 10,000 tickets for next month’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Billy Dodds’ side booked their return to Hampden on June 3 with a 3-0 win against League One side Falkirk at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The 2015 winners were cheered on by more than 4,000 fans as two goals from Billy Mckay and a Daniel MacKay header secured victory against the Bairns.

The Sun has reported the Championship play-off hopefuls will be given an initial 8,000 tickets for the final against treble-chasing Celtic with scope for a further 2,000 briefs if there is demand.

The allocation for the final will be confirmed along with a kick-off time following talks between the SFA, clubs, broadcasters and Police Scotland.

A 12.15pm kick-off is under consideration to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley which is taking place at 3pm.