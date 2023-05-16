Caley Thistle to play friendly against Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts ahead of Scottish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have announced they will travel to play Northern Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts in a friendly this Saturday.

The Caley Jags will face Dungannon at Stangmore Park in preparation for their Scottish Cup final clash against Celtic on June 3.

After Billy Dodds’ side missed out a Championship play-off spot, the Highlanders – facing a period without match action before facing the Hoops – had been keen to organise a friendly to gain valuable minutes.

Dungannon Swifts are in the midst of a relegation fight after finishing second-bottom of the NIFL Premiership.

The semi-professional outfit, famous for producing Aberdeen legend Niall McGinn, play second-tier side Warrenpoint, who finished second in the NIFL Championship and are in the hunt for promotion, in a two-legged play-off on May 30 and June 3.

Admission for those travelling to Northern Ireland for the Dungannon v Caley Thistle friendly, which kicks off at 3pm, is £5.