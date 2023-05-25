Celtic will use Aberdeen game to get back to form ahead of Scottish Cup final against Caley Thistle, says John Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes reckons treble-chasing Celtic will put their mini-slump behind them and go all guns blazing against Aberdeen before facing Caley Thistle in next week’s Scottish Cup final.

The League Cup and Premiership winners have been winless in three games after chopping and changing their line-up since wrapping up the title recently against Hearts.

They slipped to a 3-0 defeat against city rivals Rangers, battled back twice to draw 2-2 with St Mirren, then on Wednesday, were undone in a 4-2 defeat at Hibs.

Their cause at Easter Road was not helped by two howlers from goalkeeper Scott Bain in his first match of the season and a sending off for Daizen Maeda.

Such poor results by Celtic’s incredibly high standards have raised Highland hopes that Championship side Inverness might be about to face a Hoops team all of a sudden with some weaknesses.

The loss of injured duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston have not helped their cause, but they round off the season at home to Aberdeen on Saturday when they will be presented with the Premiership trophy.

Celtic tipped to field ‘strongest team’

Hughes, who guided ICT to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, believes Ange Postecoglou’s winners will bounce back with a statement performance at Parkhead this weekend.

He said: “Taking nothing away from Rangers, St Mirren and Hibs, it’s only natural for Celtic to have rested players. The game that matters to Celtic is the Scottish Cup final.

“I think on Saturday, Aberdeen will face Celtic at full force, and it will be the dress rehearsal for Celtic.

“Ange will really go for it against Aberdeen. He might not, but I see him going with his strongest available team.

“The form Celtic are in right now will have no bearing whatsoever on the cup final.

“After Saturday, the build-up to the Scottish Cup final at Celtic and Inverness will be brilliant. Everyone will want to be part of it and training will be electric.

“Even if there are one or two positions up for grabs, the training will be sharp. As a coach or manager, sometimes you just need to keep a lid on it.

“Inverness will maybe look a wee bit at Celtic’s results and be thinking if they are not at it, there’s a chance, but overall, I wouldn’t read too much into it.”

‘Natural scorer’ Mckay is big threat

If Caley Thistle are to stand a chance of causing a Hampden sensation by beating Celtic, their main forward Billy Mckay will be crucial.

He’s on 100 goals for the club, just one behind record-scorer Dennis Wyness and has bagged 19 this season alone.

Hughes, who also bossed the lethal hitman when he was Ross County manager, reckons the 34-year-old, will be a threat which Celtic will have an eye on.

He said: “Billy is going to be a key player. I tipped him to score in the semi-final and he got a double (in the 3-0 win against Falkirk).

“They might have to play a three-man midfield, just to match up, and that takes one of the strikers away to drop in on Callum McGregor, which leaves Billy up there on his own.

“That can be a hard shift, but he’s well used to that. You always know he’ll not only work hard (defensively), but he can nick a goal. He’s one of the most natural scorers I’ve worked with. Celtic will be well aware of Billy Mckay.

“I believe Inverness will give Celtic a game next week if they can stick to their game-plan and keep their concentration. Keep on top of your A-game and help your team-mates.

“Reaching the final is a fantastic achievement for Inverness and for the Highlands. I know what it means to the people and those who work in the background. They deserve this.”

Training will hit heights next week

And as ICT and Celtic get set for the big build-up next week, Hughes predicts the training ground will be a hive of activity as players battle for cup final places.

He added: “When we won the Scottish Cup against Falkirk in 2015, in the build-up, we had a couple of places up for grabs in the team and the training was so sharp and there was a real sharpness around the club and the city.

“We came down two or three days before the final to stay in Edinburgh and trained in Livingston to get away from it all.

“Guys who were not involved, such as Gary Warren and Richie Foran, were still fully part of it. They helped calm the boys down.

“It’s a great achievement, reaching a Scottish Cup final, so go and enjoy it.

“Even enjoy the build-up, the butterflies will be there for everyone, it’s part and parcel.”