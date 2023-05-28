FA Cup final broadcast could lead to Scottish Cup final starting on a different channel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic could start on a different channel due to the FA Cup final.

Billy Dodds’ side are due to face the treble-chasing Hoops at Hampden on Saturday at 5.30pm in the showpiece game.

The kick-off was moved from its traditional 3pm slot to avoid a clash with the derby at Wembley between English Premier League champions Manchester City and bitter rivals Manchester United.

Both games are scheduled to be shown on BBC One Scotland but should the FA Cup final go to extra-time and penalties the BBC has confirmed the Scottish Cup final will start on BBC Scotland and move to BBC One Scotland when the FA Cup final is finished.

The BBC could have put itself in breach of the Ofcom code on listed events if they go ahead with the move as the BBC Scotland channel is not down as a qualifying service for showing listed events.

Listed events rules are in place to ensure certain events of national interest are available to view live, and for free, by the widest possible audience.

Ofcom’s role is to maintain a list of television channels that meet the qualifying criteria of being free-to-view and received by 95% of the UK population.

BBC Scotland is not listed as one of the qualifying services. BBC Alba and S4C, the Welsh language channel, are also not covered by the qualifying criteria rules.