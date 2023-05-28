FA Cup final broadcast could lead to Scottish Cup final starting on a different channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FA Cup final broadcast could lead to Scottish Cup final starting on a different channel

Hampden showpiece may start on BBC Scotland if FA Cup final goes to extra-time and penalties.

By Paul Third
Caley Thistle return to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. Image: PA.
Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic could start on a different channel due to the FA Cup final.

Billy Dodds’ side are due to face the treble-chasing Hoops at Hampden on Saturday at 5.30pm in the showpiece game.

The kick-off was moved from its traditional 3pm slot to avoid a clash with the derby at Wembley between English Premier League champions Manchester City and bitter rivals Manchester United.

Both games are scheduled to be shown on BBC One Scotland but should the FA Cup final go to extra-time and penalties the BBC has confirmed the Scottish Cup final will start on BBC Scotland and move to BBC One Scotland when the FA Cup final is finished.

The BBC could have put itself in breach of the Ofcom code on listed events if they go ahead with the move as the BBC Scotland channel is not down as a qualifying service for showing listed events.

Listed events rules are in place to ensure certain events of national interest are available to view live, and for free, by the widest possible audience.

Ofcom’s role is to maintain a list of television channels that meet the qualifying criteria of being free-to-view and received by 95% of the UK population.

BBC Scotland is not listed as one of the qualifying services. BBC Alba and S4C, the Welsh language channel, are also not covered by the qualifying criteria rules.

