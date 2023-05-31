Paul Third: Why can’t we let heart rule head for Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup?

The head says Saturday’s Scottish Cup final is a foregone conclusion.

Just as well the heart has tended to rule whenever Caley Thistle are involved.

Inverness’ love affair with the national cup competition defies all logic.

From creating one of the greatest shocks in Scottish Cup history in 2000 by beating Celtic 3-1 on their own turf – while being a mid-table First Division club at the time – to stunning the Hoops 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final on their way to winning the cup in 2015, it’s fair to say the competition has been good to Caley Jags.

But the 2023 meeting of the sides would surely trump both those terrific upsets.

Celtic are a different animal this time

Celtic were in disarray when Inverness triumphed in those two meetings.

This time round it is the final and Ange Postecoglou’s side are closing in on a domestic treble.

The team from the east end of Glasgow is at the peak of its powers as the dominant force in Scottish football.

In stark contrast, Caley Thistle are back in the second tier of Scottish football and finished a ferociously contested Championship campaign in sixth place.

On top of that almost a full month will have passed by the time Inverness play at Hampden on Saturday as their last competitive game of football was on Friday, May 5.

Clearly, if there is a possible hurdle to put in front of Billy Dodds and his players, Scottish football seems to have found it and laid it right at the Highlanders’ feet.

This would be Caley Thistle’s biggest upset win yet

Caley Thistle have long revelled in the role of underdogs, especially in this competition in particular, but even by their own remarkable accomplishments, pulling off this David vs Goliath contest would trump them all.

But only a fool would write them off.

Inverness have shown they are a capable outfit and they head for Hampden in pretty decent form all things considered, having won seven of their last nine games of the season.

That’s the thing about Inverness. On paper they are an assortment of released youth players and free transfers.

But in reality, they are a team which is greater than the sum of its parts and that gives them a puncher’s chance of landing a knockout blow at the National Stadium.

Veteran Mckay holds the key

In Billy Mckay they have a striker who remains every bit as wily in the box at 34 as he was when leading the line for his club in the top flight.

Give him a chance at Hampden and he will take it.

Since securing the Premiership Celtic have been on autopilot as they count down the games to their final meaningful match of the season.

Postecoglou has rotated his squad to keep his players fresh for their Hampden day out and Inverness will be clinging to the hope the Australian’s policy has disrupted the Hoops’ rhythm on Saturday.

Playing in the second tier of Scotland has hit Inverness hard.

Financially, missing out on regular games against the established order of the game has impacted the club drastically.

Victory on Saturday would go a long way to offsetting those losses of recent years.

After all, a win for Inverness not only wins them the cup but it also gives them European football for the second time in their history next season.

For the board, a pot of gold awaits at the end of this Scottish Cup rainbow should the seemingly impossible become reality.

But if history has shown us anything it’s that Caley Thistle have a habit of doing just that.