‘I was just doing my job’: Club secretary who spotted error to give Caley Thistle Scottish Cup second chance

Caley Thistle secretary Fiona McWilliams played down her key role in helping the club kick-start their run to the Scottish Cup final.

Her knowledge of the rules and regulations of player registrations led to Inverness being reinstated after a 2-0 defeat by Queen’s Park in the fourth round.

The Glasgow club, a Championship rival, were expelled from the competition after the Scottish FA confirmed they had played an ineligible player.

Euan Henderson played that night, having been on loan from Hearts. The game was actually rearranged due to a postponement. The player was registered after the initial date for the fixture, therefore should not have featured at the Caledonian Stadium.

🏆🔴🔵 Preparations almost complete at Hampden Park ahead of tomorrow's Scottish Cup Final. COME ON ICTFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/cQuxsp1cH1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 2, 2023

McWilliams was on the ball and highlighted the issue to head coach Billy Dodds and the relevant authorities. Days later, ICT took Queen’s place.

They made the best of their second chance, beating Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock before sweeping to a 3-0 semi-final triumph against Falkirk.

On Saturday, they will face treble-chasing Celtic, looking to add to their cup-winning success of 2015.

Genuine error opened door for ICT

After the semi, some Inverness players said the secretary deserves a medal should they go on to lift the cup, but McWilliams said: “It’s nice to hear the boys mentioned that – but it’s part of my job. It’s important that I know the rules for the cup and league competitions.

“Although I noticed it on the night, I’m sure the next day the Scottish FA would have done their due diligence and would have picked up on it.

“It was a genuine error (by Queen’s Park). As club secretary, we know it could happen to any one of us.

“You’d never wish it on anyone else, but it is important I know what the rules are. Some of these things stick in my head and that’s why some people call me ‘statto’.

“You have to know the rules inside out. It was pertinent in my head because had we signed someone in that period of time, I knew he would not have been able to play in the rearranged tie. It’s one of the rules you have to remember in January.

“Look at what the players have gone on to achieve since that night. They defeated an in-form Livingston side away from home before beating another Premiership team, Kilmarnock, then Falkirk in the semi-final.

“My part in it is small, nothing compared to what they’ve done since.

“The story will become a quiz question in years to come should we go on to win the cup.”

Job is to help team achieve victories

McWilliams explained her already-busy job has reached new heights since the Caley Jags reached the final, but it’s clear she takes it all in her stride.

She said: “The work itself is similar to any other fixture, but it has increased tenfold.

“A big part of the work this time has involved liaising with the SFA on operational matters, organising hotel stays and buses, and ensuring all the food orders are right for everyone.

“Even things such as the (coaches’ and players’) tops being embroidered and ensuring the kits are right have been part of my job.

“I have to make sure everyone is looked after. The players will have a lot of their families there, so we make sure they’re all seated together.

“The work has been intense. It always is busy at Caley Thistle, you need to be a multi-tasker, which I find really enjoyable. Every day is different.

“The most important thing is to ensure all the arrangements and planning allows the manager, coaches and the team to fully focus on the game, so they don’t have to worry about a thing.

“I want them to turn up at a time and a place and everything is organised for them. On Saturday, all that is in their minds is going out and playing what could be one of the biggest games of their lives. They will be heroes if they win the final.

“Every single one of the 2015-winning team is looked upon as a hero. For a club of our size and age to reach two Scottish Cup finals in eight years is unbelievable.

“We have a knack of doing well in the Scottish Cup. At the last final, I was an academy coach and we took academy squads to Hampden and it was an unforgettable day. No matter what team you support, everyone watches the Scottish Cup final.

“Playing Celtic, no one expects us to win, so if we were to do that, the players would go up to a different level. It would be one of the biggest shocks ever, not only because it’s a final, but also because of their status, what they are aiming for and, of course, how good a team they are.

Many roles delivered with Caley Jags

McWilliams detailed the many hats she has worn at ICT as she closes on on two decades working at the club.

She added: “This is my third season as secretary, but I am coming up for my 20th anniversary overall at the club.

“It would be a lovely way to celebrate it, by winning the Scottish Cup again.

“When I joined the club, I worked in the community department before going on to run it. Then I moved over to youth coaching, then I was youth administrator.

“I also had a spell doing the website and media and press work, then I did more youth administration and coaching before I became secretary when Jim Falconer retired.”

Young talent reach Hampden final

McWilliams is over the moon to see so many home-grown talent take centre stage against the champions at the national stadium.

Cammy MacKay, Cammy Harper, Lewis Hyde, Roddy MacGregor and Dan MacKay have risen through the ranks and it delights the former coach.

She said: “Having worked with the academy and coached within it for a number of years, it’s fantastic we have so many young players in our cup final squad.

“I have seen these boys come through the club since they were 10-years-old. I’ve seen them play at Charleston pitches; now they are stepping out to play Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

“It’s amazing, especially for a club our size. It will give the other boys within our youth system something to aspire to. I am delighted for them, because it takes a lot of hard work to reach this stage.”