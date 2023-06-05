Robbie Deas leaves Caley Thistle to sign for top-flight Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Robbie Deas leaves Caley Thistle to sign for top-flight Kilmarnock

The 23-year-old centre-back departs following Saturday's Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic.

By Ryan Cryle
Robbie Deas. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas. Image: SNS

Centre-back Robbie Deas has left Caley Thistle at the expiry of his contract – and signed for top-flight Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old defender’s final Inverness game was Saturday’s 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat to Premiership champions Celtic. 

Deas joined Caley Jags from the Hoops in 2020, making 113 appearances, returning to action this term after suffering a broken leg.

It was an injury Inverness pointed to as a key factor in their eventual mid-table Championship finish, which came despite a late rally.

A Caley Thistle statement read: “Since joining us in the Highlands he has been a consummate professional and a joy for John Robertson, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds to work with. We turned down several offers for Robbie because we wanted to get to the Premiership and as far as we could in the cup and his professionalism shone through because he was never less than 100% committed to our cause.

“His broken leg undoubtedly had a huge influence on our progress this season and while we are all sorry to see him go, he goes with our best wishes and utmost respect.

“Now that the historic and completely focused Scottish Cup Final effort is behind us, we will give further updates re the players and coaches contractual situations in the next couple of days, but, suffice to say, good work and progress has been made behind the scenes.”

Deas has signed a two-year deal with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Deas told Killie’s website: “I fully understand the size of this club and the demands that will be placed on me as a player, so I’m excited about taking this step in my career.

“It was inspiring to speak with the manager about his ambitions for the club and it became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me.

“I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters over the next two years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

The Inverness fans celebrate Dan MacKay's goal. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: No fairytale victory but plenty of pride
Inverness defender Danny Devine slides in to challenge Celtic ace Jota. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine proud after pushing Celtic far in Scottish Cup final
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (13946009ai) Billy McKay (#9) of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC wins a header during the Scottish Cup Final match between Celtic and Inverness CT at Hampden Park, Glasgow Celtic v Inverness CT, Scottish Cup., Cup Final - 03 Jun 2023
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract
Robbie Deas. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas disappointed to be leaving Caley Thistle - but wants to play at…
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Celtic. Image: PA
Analysis: Caley Thistle can reflect on valiant effort against Scotland's best after predictions of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Billy Dodds takes pride in Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup final showing against Celtic
Ruby Cameron, 8, outside the stadium before the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Image: PA.
In pictures: Caley Thistle fans descend on Hampden for Scottish Cup final
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Celtic's Matt O'Riley (L) and Inverness' Sean Welsh during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Player ratings as Inverness Caley Thistle beaten in Scottish Cup final
Kyogo celebrates after putting Celtiuc in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Scottish Cup final: Celtic 3-1 Caley Thistle - Highlanders make Hoops work for treble-clinching…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]