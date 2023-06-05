Robbie Deas leaves Caley Thistle to sign for top-flight Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Centre-back Robbie Deas has left Caley Thistle at the expiry of his contract – and signed for top-flight Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old defender’s final Inverness game was Saturday’s 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat to Premiership champions Celtic.

Deas joined Caley Jags from the Hoops in 2020, making 113 appearances, returning to action this term after suffering a broken leg.

It was an injury Inverness pointed to as a key factor in their eventual mid-table Championship finish, which came despite a late rally.

A Caley Thistle statement read: “Since joining us in the Highlands he has been a consummate professional and a joy for John Robertson, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds to work with. We turned down several offers for Robbie because we wanted to get to the Premiership and as far as we could in the cup and his professionalism shone through because he was never less than 100% committed to our cause.

“His broken leg undoubtedly had a huge influence on our progress this season and while we are all sorry to see him go, he goes with our best wishes and utmost respect.

“Now that the historic and completely focused Scottish Cup Final effort is behind us, we will give further updates re the players and coaches contractual situations in the next couple of days, but, suffice to say, good work and progress has been made behind the scenes.”

Deas has signed a two-year deal with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Deas told Killie’s website: “I fully understand the size of this club and the demands that will be placed on me as a player, so I’m excited about taking this step in my career.

“It was inspiring to speak with the manager about his ambitions for the club and it became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me.

“I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters over the next two years.”