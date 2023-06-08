Caley Thistle help High Life Highland launch youth football leadership project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle help High Life Highland launch youth football leadership project

Free online courses can give 12-25-year-olds key frontline skills as well as the chance to learn how to use defibrillators.

By Paul Chalk
From left: ICT captain Sean Welsh, Alyn Gunn, High Life Highland active schools coordinator in Thurso, Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, Elizabeth Macdonald, who runs the leadership programme for HLH, and Inverness striker Billy Mckay.
An online football leadership programme for youngsters is kicking off this month as Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle teamed up with High Life Highland (HLH) to promote it.

The project called “Youth Football Leader” has been spearheaded by Alyn Gunn, who is an active schools’ co-ordinator in Thurso.

He is supported by HLH’s Elizabeth Macdonald, who oversees the scheme, which will be rolled out Highland-wide over the coming months.

The programme is open to people aged between 12 to 25, and although underpinned by leadership in sport and youth work, the awards can be utilised by youths volunteering in clubs, facilities, and schools.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, left, with Alyn Gunn, High Life Highland active schools coordinator.

Cardiac arrest course is also online

It is designed to encourage youngsters to get involved by undertaking the free Scottish FA online courses as well as offering students the chance to learn how to use a defibrillator during the cardiac arrest course, which is also an online course via UK Coaching.

The SFA courses are a prerequisite to getting on the coaching ladder and, along with the cardiac arrest course, they are certificated and would be a great addition to a young person’s education, according to the organisers.

The target is to “develop your experiences of leadership in both your school and community, giving you valuable skills and experiences for your future education and employment”.

Skills can be developed in many ways

The launch booklet adds that the course also aims to “support you to take full advantage of the opportunities available throughout your journey.

“From assisting at an active schools club, volunteering at a major sporting event, or shaping the future of your community through the Young Ambassadors programme, community sports hubs or Highland Youth Voice, these opportunities will enhance your development as a young leader, whilst helping you to develop skills in delivering high quality activities.”

Young people given the ‘right tools’

Gunn, who also runs Thurso Football Academy, hopes the opportunity of completing such valued courses at the touch of a keyboard will appeal to many.

He said: “I am delighted to be able to put this together for HLH as an active schools’ coordinator in Thurso.

“We are in an era where we are fortunate that youngsters are well-educated on how to use computers and mobiles, so by having the free online courses available to them, it’s all about giving them the right tools and opportunity to progress in life – as not very many people knew that these courses existed.

“By running this hand and hand with the Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle, we hope that we will get maximum exposure which will entice people to sign up to our free leadership programme, which is there to reward and acknowledge youngsters’ commitment and volunteering to sport.”

If you would like more details about the leadership project, email Elizabeth.McDonald@highlifehighland.com

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard's numbers are used by ICT coach Ryan Esson to ready the under-18s for success at Inverness.
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS.
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper is determined to help the Inverness club reach the Premiership next season. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock (13944124bi) Football - 2022 / 2023 Isuzu Scottish FA Cup - Final - Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Hampden Park - Saturday. 3rd June 2023 Daniel MacKay of Inverness Caledonian Thistle scores to make it 2-1 Credit: COLORSPORT / Bruce White Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Scottish Cup, Final, Football, Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK - 03 June 2023
Wallace Duffy of Inverness Caledonian Thistle clears from Daizen Maeda of Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
