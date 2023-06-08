Caley Thistle confirm Lewis Hyde has joined Wallace Duffy is signing contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Hyde has agreed a new one-year deal with Caley Thistle – with the Highlanders also making it official Wallace Duffy has signed on for another season at the club.

Midfielder Hyde, 20, came through Inverness’ academy and nailed down a place in the side during the 2022/23 campaign – making 31 appearances as Caley Jags made a late bid for the promotion play-offs in the Championship and also reached the Scottish Cup final.

Earlier this week, the Press and Journal revealed Duffy, 24, who set up Daniel MacKay’s goal in ICT’s 3-1 Hampden defeat to treble-winners Celtic, would be staying put.

Duffy has made 73 appearances since arriving at Caley Thistle in 2020 and has scored three goals.

As the curtain came down on Inverness’ season, the defender told the P&J:

“I’m still around next season, I’ve got another year with the club and I’m looking forward to it.

“I know there will be a bit of a rebuild with players coming and going.

“But we’ve got a good group and a good crop of young players who have gained a lot of experience this season and been thrown in at the deep end at times when we had a lot of injuries this season.

“I’m excited to see what we can do next season.”

On Thursday, it was confirmed Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds has also agreed to remain at the club, with the manager penning a two-year contract extension.