Caley Thistle reject Shane Sutherland’s claim he was released via email

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have rejected claims by forward Shane Sutherland that he was shown the door from the Championship club by email.

The injured striker criticised the club on social media over the way he had been released, claiming he had learned his contract would not be renewed by email.

In response, a statement from Caley Thistle read: “Telling a player that no new contract is going to be offered is always a difficult conversation but it is always that, a conversation.

“British employment law does not allow our club, or any other for that matter, to do anything outside of UK employment law.

“If an employee, in this case a player, has been at the club/business for two years or more, no matter if they have a fixed two-year or more contract or not, a strict process must now be followed by law and all 42 SPFL clubs must now follow that process or risk virtually open and shut unfair dismissal cases against them.

“If a club does not intend to offer a player in such circumstances a new contract, then in the first instance, a player is sent an email and/or a letter inviting them to attend a formal meeting at the club to discuss their contractual situation.

“Every club has an SPFL template letter which must be sent out in relation to this meeting and it has to state what the meeting is about. The player can bring a witness or a union representative to the meeting.

“Sadly, what happened re one of our players has been completely misrepresented by the player on social media and subsequently and spuriously reported as fact by a number of clickbait proponents thereafter without hearing the facts of the matter from the club. Or clearly having any knowledge at all of UK employment law.

“Contrary to what has been said or reported, following the above process, the club spoke to Shane Sutherland face to face at a proper formal meeting at the stadium and sadly had to inform him that no new contract would be offered for a number of football reasons.

“He then had the opportunity to appeal that decision, like every player has at all 42 SPFL clubs, if they have been there for two years or more. He did not appeal that decision.

“What then has to happen by law is that the decision is both emailed and sent out in a letter to the player.

“Again, we strictly follow the law and use the template letters supplied to us by the SPFL. Most clubs were unaware of this fairly recent UK employment law development but these are the facts of what happened in this case and it is unfortunate that so many people wrongly criticise the club without knowing those facts.

“The rest of his posts are like his initial post, a complete misrepresentation of the facts and in some cases completely untrue.”

Sutherland ‘valued part of our squad’

The statement continued: “The club, our brilliant medical team, and three of the most renowned practicing knee specialists in Europe have been involved with the club this season and no expense or time has been spared.

“This club now does the right thing and follows correct processes at all times both on and off the field and we take great pride in that.

“It is sad when a player cannot or does not accept the reality of due process or of football life but it doesn’t change the facts.

“It is never pleasant to have to tell anyone that they are no longer going to be working with you,but that decision and the subsequent legal process should not be unfairly represented and criticised.

“We should not have to publish the above but it is only right that people know the truth.

“Shane was a valued part of our squad and was treated as such, as disappointed as we are with his interpretation of the facts, we wish him well in his future career wherever that takes him.”

Injury at Arbroath halted fine form

The experienced striker, who scored 21 goals from 162 appearances over two spells at ICT, missed the entire 2022-23 campaign through injury.

The 32-year-old suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in last year’s play-off semi-final win against Arbroath, but was a key figure in that promotion push, scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2-1 quarter-final victory.

‘Cheaper if I didn’t play again’

Sutherland took to Twitter to make his feelings known, criticising Inverness for lack of contact and telling him it would be a cheaper option if he were to retire.

He said: “Nine years between two different spells at ICT has come to an end today.

“That’s football. I’ve not played in a year, so in terms of the contract not being extended as they say that’s life, but to find out via an email after such a difficult year with the injury wasn’t a nice read, especially when the injury is still ongoing and I had been waiting five weeks for a brace to try and help get to bottom of issue.

“Suppose not hearing from the physio about it in three or four weeks and hearing it would be ‘cheaper if I didn’t play again’ and a zoom call with a guy who had never met me or seen a scan when telling me ‘I would need to think about retiring’ that I was never ever going to get the support I needed to get back on the pitch.”

Family helped pay for ace’s treatment

Sutherland said his family had paid for treatment as his recovery continues after an operation.

He said: “Luckily enough I’ve had support of team-mates constantly throughout the season and can’t thank them enough and wish everyone of them all the best wherever they play next season and rest of their career.

“Finally I see light at end of the tunnel now with the support of my family helping me pay for what I need I’ve been able to reach out to a specialist who is confident he will have me back playing as soon as possible with the right rehab programme this time after minor surgery on Wednesday.

9 years between 2 different spells at ICT has come to an end today, that’s football I’ve not played in a year so in terms of the contract not being extended as they say that’s life, but to find out via an email after such a difficult year with the injury wasn’t a nice read… — Shane Sutherland (@SJSuth10) June 9, 2023

“The hard works starts again now to get back doing what I ain’t ready to give up because it would be ‘cheaper’.

“I’ll make sure I have the right people I trust this time to get me back on pitch in best possible condition in the right way.”

Sutherland proud of his ICT efforts

Ex-Elgin striker Sutherland is a popular player with ICT supporters and is disappointed to exit the Caledonian Stadium, but has vowed to get back to scoring goals on the pitch.

“Rubbish way to end the last three years at ICT, was a no brainer to come back when had the opportunity, and to see my son run about with Sutherland 11 on back of his football shirt, to win players’ player of the year award and to make it over 150 appearances for the club.

“These as all things that I’m proud of and I’ll be able to look back after the disappointment of things settles and sit down and know I had given everything I could whilst I was on pitch and trying to get back on the pitch which I now know I will get back on the grass scoring a few more goals yet.”

In a later post, he tweeted: “I’ll reiterate ICT has been and always be a big part of my life and I will continue to support the boys but as was said in previous tweet I find it disappointing that a conversation can’t be had face to face informing that the email needs to be sent for legal matters.

“Regarding the injury the club did look after me until the recent episode of an injury occurred in January in the gym and for that I can only say thanks.

“But for me to be waiting five weeks for a brace that was medically advised to me to wear to continue my playing career and if it didn’t work I’d have to retire to then not hear about the brace or have anyone reach out from the medical side of the club to make sure I was dealing with the bad and worst news a professional football player could hear was hard, but I’m so thankful for my family, friends and team mates keeping my head up.

“The reason I wrote what I wrote was I had people ask me why I wasn’t back yet, people saying I wasn’t doing all I can which is so far from the truth as I’ve done everything I can and asked of me whether it was right or wrong time.

“I know the facts and truths, this has made me physically stronger and mentally a lot stronger and more determined to show everyone I’ll be back on pitch, doing what I love and watching my son cheer me on from the side of the pitch again no matter if it would be ‘cheaper’ to give up.”

The P&J contacted Sutherland for further details but he said he did not wish to add to his comments, aside from saying: “I know what’s gone on and I’m fully concentrating on positive things that lie ahead of me now.”

The Highland club have funded two knee operations and rehab for Sutherland.

Last summer, he was given a new deal even though it was unlikely he would be able to feature this season.