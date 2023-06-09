Shane Sutherland criticises Caley Thistle after being released via email

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle forward Shane Sutherland has hit out at the Championship club after learning he’s being released in an email.

The experienced striker, who has 21 goals from 162 appearances over two spells at ICT, missed the entire 2022-23 campaign through injury.

The 32-year-old suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in last year’s play-off semi-final win against Arbroath, but was a key figure in that promotion push, scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2-1 quarter-final victory.

‘Cheaper if I didn’t play again’

Sutherland took to Twitter to make his feelings known, criticising Inverness for lack of contact and telling him it would be a cheaper option if he were to retire.

He said: “Nine years between two different spells at ICT has come to an end today.

“That’s football. I’ve not played in a year, so in terms of the contract not being extended as they say that’s life, but to find out via an email after such a difficult year with the injury wasn’t a nice read, especially when the injury is still ongoing and I had been waiting five weeks for a brace to try and help get to bottom of issue.

“Suppose not hearing from the physio about it in three or four weeks and hearing it would be ‘cheaper if I didn’t play again’ and a zoom call with a guy who had never met me or seen a scan when telling me ‘I would need to think about retiring’ that I was never ever going to get the support I needed to get back on the pitch.”

Family helped pay for ace’s treatment

Sutherland said his family had paid for treatment as his recovery continues after an operation.

He said: “Luckily enough I’ve had support of team-mates constantly throughout the season and can’t thank them enough and wish everyone of them all the best wherever they play next season and rest of their career.

“Finally I see light at end of the tunnel now with the support of my family helping me pay for what I need I’ve been able to reach out to a specialist who is confident he will have me back playing as soon as possible with the right rehab programme this time after minor surgery on Wednesday.

“The hard works starts again now to get back doing what I ain’t ready to give up because it would be ‘cheaper’.

“I’ll make sure I have the right people I trust this time to get me back on pitch in best possible condition in the right way.”

Sutherland proud of his ICT efforts

Ex-Elgin striker Sutherland is a popular player with ICT supporters and is disappointed to exit the Caledonian Stadium, but has vowed to get back to scoring goals on the pitch.

“Rubbish way to end the last three years at ICT, was a no brainer to come back when had the opportunity, and to see my son run about with Sutherland 11 on back of his football shirt, to win players’ player of the year award and to make it over 150 appearances for the club.

“These as all things that I’m proud of and I’ll be able to look back after the disappointment of things settles and sit down and know I had given everything I could whilst I was on pitch and trying to get back on the pitch which I now know I will get back on the grass scoring a few more goals yet.”

Reports suggest ICT “emphatically deny” Sutherland’s claims, saying they told the player in person. The P&J have contacted the Caley Jags for an official response.

We also contacted Sutherland for further details but he insists he’s not wanting to be caught in a war of words and underlined his disappointment, adding: “I know what’s gone on and I’m fully concentrating on positive things that lie ahead of me now”.

The Highland club have funded two knee operations and rehab for Sutherland, with a hefty five-figure sum thought to have paid in that regard.

Last summer, he was given a new deal out of goodwill, even although he was unlikely to feature.

The club are working their way through contract talks with the squad and staff at the moment following Saturday’s 3-1 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic as they get set for a seventh successive Championship season.

Boss Billy Dodd, defender Wallace Duffy and midfielder Lewis Hyde have earned new deals so far, with centre-half Robbie Deas joining top-flight Kilmarnock.

Star striker Billy Mckay, meanwhile, who has scored 100 ICT goals in his career. is “unimpressed” by his contract offer, according to reports in the Daily Record.

It’s believed the 34-year-old, who netted 19 goals last season, is looking for a better offer, having trigged the third year of an original two-year contract based on appearances.