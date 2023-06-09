Contract extension secured by Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Contract extension secured by Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran

Deals are also on the table for striker Billy Mckay and a clutch of Inverness players.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags midfielder Aaron Doran in action against Hamilton. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags midfielder Aaron Doran in action against Hamilton. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s reshaping for the new season has continued as the Championship club handed wide midfielder Aaron Doran a one-year contract extension.

The 32-year-old, who is in his testimonial term, has played 370 games for ICT, scoring 53 goals.

He is the club’s second highest appearance holder, only behind Ross Tokely, who played 589 times for the Highlanders.

A statement from the club said: “Signing from Blackburn Rovers initially on loan in January 2011, Doran signed permanently for the club in July 2011.

“Aaron started in our 2015 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk and assisted Marley Watkins for the opening goal of the match.

“Aaron battled back from two lengthy knee injuries to remain a key player upon his return. In 2018/19, he was named the ICTFC Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Aaron Doran with Inveness boss Billy Dodds.  Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“Doran more recently has been part of the squads reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2019, the play-off final in 2022 and the Scottish Cup final in 2023. He has also had events in the past year to celebrate his testimonial year with the club.”

The Irishman is follows defender Wallace Duffy and midfielder Lewis Hyde in penning new deals, with centre half Robbie Deas joining Premiership side Kilmarnock and striker Shane Sutherland confirming his departure on Friday morning.

Manager Billy Dodds this week also pledged his future to the club, signing a new two-year contract.

Striker Billy Mckay, with 100 goals for the club, has also been offered a new deal.

A club statement said: “Billy’s existing contract included an additional year option in the player’s favour and this option was triggered a number of weeks ago by his appearances this season.”

Scott Allardice, Danny Devine, Austin Samuels, Ethan Cairns, Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem are also weighing up new deal proposals.

Inverness will kick off their seventh successive season in the Championship in August, looking for a big improvement on their sixth-placed finish, largely down to a significant scale of injuries.

