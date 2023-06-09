Contract extension secured by Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s reshaping for the new season has continued as the Championship club handed wide midfielder Aaron Doran a one-year contract extension.

The 32-year-old, who is in his testimonial term, has played 370 games for ICT, scoring 53 goals.

He is the club’s second highest appearance holder, only behind Ross Tokely, who played 589 times for the Highlanders.

A statement from the club said: “Signing from Blackburn Rovers initially on loan in January 2011, Doran signed permanently for the club in July 2011.

“Aaron started in our 2015 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk and assisted Marley Watkins for the opening goal of the match.

“Aaron battled back from two lengthy knee injuries to remain a key player upon his return. In 2018/19, he was named the ICTFC Supporters’ Player of the Year.

“Doran more recently has been part of the squads reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2019, the play-off final in 2022 and the Scottish Cup final in 2023. He has also had events in the past year to celebrate his testimonial year with the club.”

The Irishman is follows defender Wallace Duffy and midfielder Lewis Hyde in penning new deals, with centre half Robbie Deas joining Premiership side Kilmarnock and striker Shane Sutherland confirming his departure on Friday morning.

Manager Billy Dodds this week also pledged his future to the club, signing a new two-year contract.

Striker Billy Mckay, with 100 goals for the club, has also been offered a new deal.

A club statement said: “Billy’s existing contract included an additional year option in the player’s favour and this option was triggered a number of weeks ago by his appearances this season.”

Scott Allardice, Danny Devine, Austin Samuels, Ethan Cairns, Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem are also weighing up new deal proposals.

Inverness will kick off their seventh successive season in the Championship in August, looking for a big improvement on their sixth-placed finish, largely down to a significant scale of injuries.