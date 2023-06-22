Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex Fisher

Former Caley Thistle forward Alex Fisher says he’d recommend a switch to the Highlands to any young footballer as it’s the ideal base to flourish on and off the park.

The 32-year-old Yeovil Town striker, who is recovering from a horror leg break, only spent 18 months in the north of Scotland but it was an unforgettable time, covering the club’s most recent seasons in the top-flight, which ended in 2017.

Inverness have been stuck in the Championship since then, although come close via the play-offs, none more so than in May 2022 when St Johnstone beat them in the Premiership final.

‘Springboard to a higher level’

Fisher moved on to join Motherwell and had stints at Exeter and Newport before making a second move to Yeovil, who have just dipped down to National League South.

He explained why the north of Scotland will never lose its appeal to him.

He said: “It’s tough for the clubs to recruit up there. Once you move there, you realise what a gem of a place it is.

“For those people who jump in (to a move), similar to what I did, you grow accustomed to the place very quickly.

“In football, there are so many varieties of situations people might find themselves in. Some might see it as a place to settle down, while others might see it as a springboard into a higher level.

“It’s one of those rare places which does offer both. If you are successful on the field, it’s a great place to experience, from a players’ point of view in terms of how it is received by the fans, but also from a living point of view – it is one of the most beautiful areas.

“Coming from down south, I understand how people not coming from Scotland might just think about the distance, but I urge any players down here to give it a go.

“I would always recommend it to anyone with a sniff of a chance. If they can do it, they should get themselves up to the Highlands.

“It’s a place I’m super fond of and I’ve kept in touch with a lot of people. Never say never for a return one day.”

Caley Jags can eye ‘Hollywood’ games

Fisher hopes the Caley Jags, who have taken in defender Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour so far, can finally secure a return to Scottish football’s top table to rejoin Ross County, who survived via the play-offs.

He said: “It would be great if Caley Thistle could join County again in the Premiership. It brings an element of competition and excitement to the area when both teams are playing at the top level where Inverness will feel they deserve to be playing.

“Playing Celtic, Rangers, the Edinburgh clubs, Aberdeen are the Hollywood games, these are massive, and you want to be involved in those.

“Players can be inspired, knowing these could be the reward for having a successful season.

“Being around those fixtures again would be incredible for the club.”

Scottish Cup run was ‘inspiring’

And the powerful hitman was impressed by Billy Dodds’ injury-hit team making it all the way to the Scottish Cup final where they lost to Celtic earlier this month, having just failed to reach the promotion play-offs this time.

He added: “Caley Thistle is a club with great pedigree and a lot of ambition. They always have success in one shape or another and the Scottish Cup run this year was inspiring.

“Two seasons ago now, in 2022, they were just 45 minutes away from promotion via the play-offs.

“This time, they only missed out on the play-offs by one result, so it shows how close they came.”

Tommy Cumming was a ‘real gent’

Fisher was back in the Highland capital last month for the funeral of much-loved former groundsman and kitman Tommy Cumming.

And Fisher insists there was no way he would have missed the chance to pay his respects.

He said: “I was very close to Tommy, and I spoke to him quite a lot over the years, even when I left the club. It was totally appropriate to make the effort to come up for his funeral service.

“It was a very sad time. I know how great a guy he was, not just at the club, but around the town. He was a real gent.”