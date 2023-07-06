Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign

Caley Thistle have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The new kit will see Inverness revert to vertical red and blue stripes on their home strip.

Caley Jags will continue to be sponsored by Intelligent Land Investment Group, whose logo will appear on all the club’s jerseys this season.

The kit launch marks the start of a new four-year contract with manufacturer Puma.

🔴🔵The club is excited to be able to announce and reveal our new 2023/24 Home kit alongside a new 4 year contract with PUMA. Available for pre-order now from https://t.co/wUa0foGGKc and in-store from Wednesday 12 July 📷 @TMPfoto Full Story👉https://t.co/gDgz1QMZly pic.twitter.com/12K5A3oUCq — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 6, 2023

Caley Jags chief executive Scot Gardiner said: “I am delighted to see this brilliant partnership between ICT and PUMA, who are one of the biggest and most prestigious football/sport brands in the world, moving into a new phase.

“The technical and creative developments we have benefitted from during our first three seasons will now continue and PUMA have become genuine partners during this period.

“The partnership with the famous cat will now become a longstanding one, giving us consistent quality and innovation with an industry giant.”

Caley Thistle will wear the replica kit for the first time when they face League Two side Elgin City at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Pre-orders are available online now from the club website, while the club will stock all sizes at their club store from next Wednesday.