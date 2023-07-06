Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign

Inverness will wear the newly-released kit for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Elgin City.

By Andy Skinner
Charlie Gilmour, Natalie Bodium and Jake Davidson model Caley Thistle's new kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: ICTFC
Charlie Gilmour, Natalie Bodium and Jake Davidson model Caley Thistle's new kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: ICTFC

Caley Thistle have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The new kit will see Inverness revert to vertical red and blue stripes on their home strip.

Caley Jags will continue to be sponsored by Intelligent Land Investment Group, whose logo will appear on all the club’s jerseys this season.

The kit launch marks the start of a new four-year contract with manufacturer Puma.

Caley Jags chief executive Scot Gardiner said: “I am delighted to see this brilliant partnership between ICT and PUMA, who are one of the biggest and most prestigious football/sport brands in the world, moving into a new phase.

“The technical and creative developments we have benefitted from during our first three seasons will now continue and PUMA have become genuine partners during this period.

“The partnership with the famous cat will now become a longstanding one, giving us consistent quality and innovation with an industry giant.”

Charlie Gilmour and Natalie Bodium model Caley Thistle’s new home kit. Image: ICTFC

Caley Thistle will wear the replica kit for the first time when they face League Two side Elgin City at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Pre-orders are available online now from the club website, while the club will stock all sizes at their club store from next Wednesday.

More from Press and Journal

Winds are battering Tiree. Image: Sandy McCook.
600 people displaced as Tiree islanders come to the aid of stranded festival goers
Graduates take a group selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live
Traffic travelling along the A9 at Skiach Junction.
Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19
2 April 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Rothes, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Grant Campbell celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh
Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.
'Wet, Wet, Wet': Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to 'extreme weather'
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying encounter with Netherlands at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Bas de Leede of Netherlands, right, plays a shot as Matthew Cross of Scotland keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of ICC
Scotland miss out on Cricket World Cup on net run-rate after Dutch defeat
The grand Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a stunning three-masted barque
Three Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this month
Piper's ;lament at Piper Alpha service.
Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months