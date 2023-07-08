Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle

The former Scotland youth-level player is determined to be a smash hit with the title-targeting Highlanders.

By Paul Chalk
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Striker Adam Brooks has swapped Celtic for Caley Thistle – and is relishing the chance to shine in the Championship.

The 19-year-old, who has played for Scotland at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level, banged in 13 goals for the Hoops B side in last season’s Lowland League, from just 19 appearances.

Instead of opting to stay at Celtic within the Lowland League, he wanted to test himself further up the ladder.

Other offers were on the table, but after speaking to Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, he feels the move north gives him the ideal platform from which to develop and show he can cut it in the second-tier.

The highly-rated forward has signed an initial two-year deal with an option for a further year in an eye-catching move which was announced on Saturday afternoon.

When asked why Caley Thistle seemed the right fit, he said: “Obviously speaking to Billy and saying this could be a pathway for a first-team opportunity, to just get away and play football and hopefully take my career to the next level.”

He watched his new team-mates ease to a 4-1 friendly win against League Two Elgin City, with Austin Samuels hitting two, after Aaron Doran’s opener, and Billy Mckay rounding off the goals.

Ambition of Inverness was attractive

Brooks is determined to test himself, but is thrilled to get the chance to do so at a club where the target is to win promotion back to the Premiership after seven years outside looking in.

He said: “I see this as a challenge. Having a challenge like this is good for me and I can’t wait to hopefully go on and excel.

“It was clear to see when I spoke to Billy the ambition this year is to get up and after watching the game today I have the belief that we can go up. Hopefully I will be part of that. The boys looked fantastic and scored a few goals.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Brooks eager to ‘learn from the best’

And picking up tips from former Scotland, Rangers and Aberdeen striker Dodds is something Brooks is also relishing.

He said: “Billy was an unbelievable player and to learn from the best I can’t wait to see what he is like in training and what he can bring to my game.”

Robbie Deas enjoyed three years with Inverness before moving to Kilmarnock last month. Image: SNS

Deas proved ICT is worth the move

Another ex-Celt who made his mark at the Caledonian Stadium was defender Robbie Deas, who joined top-flight Kilmarnock last month after excelling in three successful years at ICT.

He said: “I have seen Deasy go to Kilmarnock and I’ve seen other boys make the jump as well. that was a pathway for them and hopefully I can do the same.”

Being clinical in the Lowland League, according to Brooks, has also helped him raise belief that he can make the step up with Inverness.

He added: “I enjoyed last year. I picked up some confidence and felt that it was the time to go and push on to another level and see if I could kick on from there.”

As well as his exploits in the Lowland League, Brooks also featured for Celtic in the UEFA Youth League last season, netting goals against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk and scored a double in the Glasgow Cup final this year against Rangers, which Celtic won 4-3 on penalties.

