Debut double for Adam Brooks as Caley Thistle show bite at Nairn County

Championship side Inverness rack up classy 6-0 friendly victory ahead of their Viaplay Cup opener against Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Images: Jasper Image
Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Images: Jasper Image

Caley Thistle rounded off their short pre-season schedule with a 6-0 win at Highland League hosts Nairn County.

Two quick-fire goals from Adam Brooks, who joined from Celtic on Saturday, put ICT in control inside nine minutes. An own goal and a Billy McKay strike made it four soon after. An Ethan Cairns header early in the second half and a late Austin Samuels strike rounded it off.

For Inverness, this was their second and final warm-up match before they kick off their competitive season at home to League Two opponents Bonnyrigg Rose in their Viaplay Cup Group E opener.

As they did in their 4-1 victory against League Two Elgin City on Saturday, they changed their entire starting 11 at the break.

Wee County, who lost 3-1 against Premiership Ross County last week, were 4-1 friendly victors against Nairn St Ninian on Saturday.

ICT keeper Cammy Harper collects a cross.

There was a home start on his debut for Scotland schoolboys international Aaron Nicolson, who was released by ICT over the summer. He joined Nairn on Monday.

On a wet and miserable evening, two goals inside 90 seconds put ICT on control. Billy Mckay darted down the right and slid the ball in for Brooks, who converted from close range.

Then, just after the restart, the 19-year-old forward latched on to a long ball, kept his composure and knocked home number two.

It was 3-0 after 20 minutes when, from a corner, the ball seemed to slice off home captain Angus Dey and have enough on it to beat goalkeeper Dylan MacLean.

Nairn were getting no luck, despite looking comfortable on the ball when allowed.

Main Inverness striker Billy Mckay got in on the scoring a few minutes later with a neat finish after a lay-off from Brooks.

There was no further damage in the first half, but Cairns headed home a fifth 10 minutes after the restart as he connected with Aaron Doran’s cross.

English trialist Harry Lodovica, who was at Chelmsford last term, was looking to win a deal at Caley Jags as part of the interval reshuffle, having also featured against Elgin.

However, Nairn were determined to keep it tight and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when Conor Gethins hooked his effort over the top.

Lodovica tested Lewis Munro with a shot late on, but the sub keeper beat the ball clear.

Samuels got the last goal when he was sent clear by Jake Davidson and he guided the ball into the net.

Overall, it was a slick, sharp display from Inverness, while the hosts could be heartened by an improved second half.

Nairn are away to Hillfield Swifts at Inverkeithing on Saturday for their next friendly.

NAIRN COUNTY: Maclean (Munro 84), Carnighan (Gethins 61), Rennie (Lisle 46), Tokely, Dey, McKenzie, Eadie (Trialist 46), Gillies, Nicolson, Davidson, Gordon (Young 72).

CALEY THISTLE: Cammy MacKay (Ridgers 46), Duffy (Strachan 46) , Welsh (Gilmour 46), Delaney (Devine 46), Carson (Davidson 46), Billy Mckay (Trialist/Lodovica 46), MacGregor (Cairns 46), Nicolson (Harper 46), Shaw (Samuels 46), Brooks (Thompson 46), Bray (Doran 46).

Referee: Kevin Buchanan.

