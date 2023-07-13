Austin Samuels: No better striking teacher in Scotland than Caley Thistle team-mate Billy Mckay

Austin Samuels knows he is learning from one of Scottish football’s best finishers in his Caley Thistle team-mate Billy Mckay.

Both forwards signed new contracts recently to stay at the Championship club, who have since added 19-year-old talent Adam Brooks from Celtic.

All three players have been among the goals in the past five days in 5-1 and 6-0 friendly wins against League Two Elgin City and Highland League hosts Nairn County.

Mckay scored one in each match, Brooks scored two on his debut at Nairn, and Samuels’ single at Nairn followed a double against Elgin.

Ex-Wolves youth ace Samuels, who had a stint on loan at Aberdeen in 2021, feels fresh, ready and eager to attack the new season.

And the 22-year-old is delighted that 100-goal club marksman Mckay will be his team-mate after the veteran’s future was in the air before agreeing a two-year contract this month.

He said: “Competition for places is good. I’m not going to lie, as long as I’ve been here, I don’t think there is anyone better in Scotland to learn from than Billy. He definitely knows what he’s doing.

“I watch him a lot. He doesn’t know that, but he’s such a good player, I can still learn from him. I’m happy he stayed on as well, so I can continue to learn.

“I was happy to stay at the club. I really enjoy it and I’ve a really good relationship with the fans, the gaffer and the club. It was a no-brainer.”

Samuels is embracing the challenge as the trio chase down starts in their Viaplay Cup opening group game against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday before Tuesday’s cup trip to Dumbarton, also of League Two.

Gamble paid off with Highland move

When Samuels returned to Wolves from a tough loan spell at Aberdeen, he had a decision to make.

When asked whether he took a risk by making the Highlands his next stop, he said: “It was a big gamble, but sometimes in football, you have to take risks.

“I was 21 at the time and I wondered whether there was any point in playing 23s football for another six months.

“I benefited from coming here and reaching the Premiership play-off final (scoring twice against Partick Thistle on the way).

“I’ve had more exposure with games being on TV and had good performances as well, so it has paid off.”

Samuels craves injury-free season

Last season, fibula injuries cost Samuels five months of action overall, so he hopes to stay off the treatment table and on the park to make an impact.

He added: “It has been good to get this pre-season under my belt and get some fitness up, so I am ready for the season.

“I am feeling good and sharp. I normally feel good in pre-season and I normally start seasons quite well.

“Hopefully this time I won’t get injured at the start. Getting injured three times in a row is not ideal. I want to stay fit and kick on.

“Last season, I finished strongly – in those last games against Dundee and Ayr United, I was feeling good. I aim to go out and make this season better than last season.”

Striker aiming for a fresh title shot from Inverness

Injuries biting deep into the squad cost Inverness dearly last term as they were edged down to sixth spot in the Championship on the final night of action.

However, Samuels sees no reason why the Highland side cannot be in the title mix this time.

He said: “We will treat every game this season like we would treat matches against Celtic, Kilmarnock or Livingston.

“We will treat all the Championship teams as if they are Premiership opponents. If we do that, we have got enough quality to be up near the top.

“We will also treat the Viaplay Cup ties properly.

“You never know, we might well end up winning the cup – we got to last season’s Scottish Cup final.”