Waiting game almost over for Caley Thistle signing Charlie Gilmour

Saturday at 3pm cannot come quickly enough for new Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

The summer signing, who was on loan at Cove Rangers from St Johnstone last season, missed months of action after suffering an ankle injury against Hamilton last December.

After being freed by the Perth Saints, he got the call from Inverness head coach Billy Dodds – good friends with Jim McIntyre, who brought him to Cove when he was in charge of the Aberdeen side.

After playing two 45-minutes in 4-1 and 6-0 wins against Elgin City and Nairn County, the 24-year-old is desperate to get into the competitive action.

Nothing beats competitive matches

It starts at the Caledonian Stadium this weekend as ICT tackle League Two opponents Bonnyrigg Rose in their first Viaplay Cup group stage tie.

Gilmour said: “I’ve been waiting for this moment.

“I just wanted to get started, and obviously the two friendlies were good – but getting into the competitive games is even better.

“I just want to win every game, whether that’s in the cup or the league.

“We want to win as many games as we can and hopefully we can get into the Premiership next season. That’s the main aim.”

Dodds made midfielder feel wanted

The former Arsenal youth player explained Dodds really made him feel wanted in the Highland capital, and he agreed a two-year contract.

He said: “The manager was just so passionate about me.

“It was little things like meeting me in person and calling me up himself – that goes a long way.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity he has given me and hopefully I can repay him this season by putting in some good performances.

“Ever since I spoke to the gaffer, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m really excited to get going, and I’m looking forward to the season starting now with competitive matches.”

And Gilmour was quick to point towards the influence on him in recent times from ex-Ross County manager McIntyre, who won the 2016 League Cup with Dodds for the Dingwall side.

He said: “Jim was obviously a great coach and a great person. I still keep in contact with him.

“He helped me a lot, so I’m really grateful to him.”

Sixth place doesn’t interest Gilmour

Caley Thistle finished sixth in the Championship in May, not helped by a horrendous run of injuries to key men.

However, Gilmour is confident ICT will be in the chase for promotion to the Premiership come 2024.

He said: “Hopefully all the positive experiences I’ve had can come across in the team.

“My aim is to get Inverness promoted. I didn’t come here to finish mid-table. I want to win every game I play in, so hopefully we can do that and get promoted.

Gilmour glad to be on ICT’s side now

Gilmour, who played down comparisons to Scott Allardice – who left Inverness for Ross County this summer – faced Caley Thistle when he was a Cove player last season, and he noted the quality within their ranks.

He added: “I’m not just saying this, but they were one of the best teams we played last year.

“They get a lot of bodies forward when they attacked, and we didn’t have much luck against them last year – I don’t think we beat them all season.

“It was difficult for us, so I’m looking forward to being on their side.”