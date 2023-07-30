Dundee 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT lose narrowly and Dundee fail to qualify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Dundee 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT lose narrowly and Dundee fail to qualify

Viaplay Cup tie ends in a Dark Blues victory - but neither side go through to the second round.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags' Keith Bray, left, challenges Dundee's Scott Tiffoney. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle’s disappointing Viaplay Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Premiership Dundee on Sunday.

However, they were far from outclassed and can be encouraged by many aspects ahead of their Championship opener at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday.

Following costly losses to League Two Dumbarton and Championship Airdrieonians after an opening day win against Bonnyrigg Rose, ICT were already out of the running to reach the knockouts from Group E.

However, although it was a dead rubber for the visitors from the Championship, Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues were chasing the win by two clear goals or more to taken them into round two.

The Caley Jags finished fourth in the group, with Airdrie through as winners, Dundee second and Dumbarton third. Bonnyrigg Rose ended bottom on one point.

Zach Robinson’s scrambled second-half goal made the difference for the Taysiders, but there was plenty for ICT to take heart from.

The first chance fell to Dundee and it stemmed from the creativity of ex-Partick Thistle ace Scott Tiffoney.

His ball into the box was not dealt with and Mexican Diego Pineda scooped his shot over the top.

It then took a smart stop from home keeper Jon McCracken to deny Billy Mckay as he connected with a deep cross from Nathan Shaw.

Dundee’s Malachi Boateng (left) tracks ICT’s David Carson.

Wide man Shaw looked in the mood and he swerved a drive around the right post as ICT grew in confidence.

Another glimpse at goal came after fine play by Lewis Hyde led to Billy Mckay lining up Austin Samuels, whose shot had too much height to test McCracken.

Dundee, needing two goals and more bite, threw on new signing, Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko for Pineda at the start of the second half, with Tiffoney making way for Lyall Cameron.

It it took a fine diving save from Mark Ridgers to send a net-bound Bakayoko stinger over the top after a slack clearance allowed him the chance to shoot from 20 yards.

Austin Samuels was in the clear on 53 minutes when Keith Bray sent him in on goal, but the forward swiped his dive beyond the far post.

Just before the hour mark, the winner arrived when Robinson reacted quickest to head home from close range when challenged by Ridgers amid a frantic race for the ball.

ICT got the ball away, but it had crossed the line, so it was 1-0.

Dundee’s Zack Robinson raises his arm to indicate the ball has gone over the line for his goal.

Inverness pressed for a way back, but couldn’t find a way through, but neither could Dundee, who also missed out on going through as a best runner-up.

Caley Thistle’s Lewis Hyde chases Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney.

Talking points

Making opponents work harder for any breakthroughs

The big concern highlighted in all their Viaplay Cup ties has been ICT’s soft centre, allowing opponents to score all too easily.

Even when they beat Bonnyrigg 2-1, there were question marks as to why Kieran McGachie was allowed the freedom to score in the box to create late tension in the match.

The loss of centre-half Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock will be looked at, but boss Billy Dodds will want to find his most effective back-line quickly.

Danny Devine sat this one out, meaning it was Wallace Duffy and Zak Delaney at the heart of the defence. At times, the back four were a touch hesitant, but on the whole stood up to the challenge.

Trio missing points towards strength in depth at ICT

With Devine, captain Sean Welsh and midfielder Roddy MacGregor not involved, Dodds has three players who could have real impacts for ICT as they chase the promotion.

Welsh and Devine were terrific in guiding Caley Thistle to the brink of the Premiership two years ago and MacGregor needs a solid period of games without prolonged injury breaks because he can have a telling influence.

Captaincy was a classy touch for Billy Mckay

Inverness striker Billy Mckay, who is now the club’s outright top scorer with 102 goals, made his 250th appearance for the Highlanders today.

As a nod to his efforts over three spells at ICT, he took the captain’s armband.

Talking tactics

Dodds made six changes for Inverness, partly driven by injuries, such as to Lewis Nicolson, from the midweek defeat by Airdrieonians.

Ridgers made a return between the posts, with 17-year-old midfielder Bray rewarded for his energy and class shown from the bench against the Diamonds as he was handed only his second first-team start. Also in came Wallace Duffy, Cammy Harper, Lewis Hyde and Austin Samuels.

They went with a 4-3-3, with Bray on the right of midfield, Hyde on the left and David Carson in the centre. The three-pronged attack had Samuels and Shaw either side of Billy Mckay.

Striker Harry Lodavica, whose signing was confirmed a few hours before kick-off, made his debut from the bench.

Referee watch

This group-stage game was live on Viaplay (perhaps expected to be a group-winning decider) and referee John Beaton was not in the limelight until a late Dundee penalty shout was waved clear.

Dundee’s Zack Robinson celebrates his winning goal.

Player ratings

DUNDEE (3-5-2): McCracken 6, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ashcroft 6, Mulligan 6 (McCowan 57), Boateng 6, McGhee 7 (Robertson 76), Tiffoney 5 (Cameron 46), Beck 7, Robinson 7, Pineda 5 (Bayayoko 46).

Subs not used:  Legzdins (GK), Kerr, Rudden, Anderson, Wilkie.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Ridgers 6, Davidson 6 (Ram 71), Duffy 6, Delaney 6, Harper 6, Bray 6 (Longstaff 64), Carson 6, Hyde 7 (Thompson 71), Samuels 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Lodavica 76) , Shaw 7 (Doran 76).

Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Strachan.

Star man

Zack Robinson: There were no real stand-out performers, so the man who earned the win for Dundee gets it for his determination to get to the ball first.

