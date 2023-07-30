Dundee 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT lose narrowly and Dundee fail to qualify

Caley Thistle’s disappointing Viaplay Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Premiership Dundee on Sunday.

However, they were far from outclassed and can be encouraged by many aspects ahead of their Championship opener at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday.

Following costly losses to League Two Dumbarton and Championship Airdrieonians after an opening day win against Bonnyrigg Rose, ICT were already out of the running to reach the knockouts from Group E.

However, although it was a dead rubber for the visitors from the Championship, Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues were chasing the win by two clear goals or more to taken them into round two.

The Caley Jags finished fourth in the group, with Airdrie through as winners, Dundee second and Dumbarton third. Bonnyrigg Rose ended bottom on one point.

Zach Robinson’s scrambled second-half goal made the difference for the Taysiders, but there was plenty for ICT to take heart from.

The first chance fell to Dundee and it stemmed from the creativity of ex-Partick Thistle ace Scott Tiffoney.

His ball into the box was not dealt with and Mexican Diego Pineda scooped his shot over the top.

It then took a smart stop from home keeper Jon McCracken to deny Billy Mckay as he connected with a deep cross from Nathan Shaw.

Wide man Shaw looked in the mood and he swerved a drive around the right post as ICT grew in confidence.

Another glimpse at goal came after fine play by Lewis Hyde led to Billy Mckay lining up Austin Samuels, whose shot had too much height to test McCracken.

Dundee, needing two goals and more bite, threw on new signing, Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko for Pineda at the start of the second half, with Tiffoney making way for Lyall Cameron.

It it took a fine diving save from Mark Ridgers to send a net-bound Bakayoko stinger over the top after a slack clearance allowed him the chance to shoot from 20 yards.

Austin Samuels was in the clear on 53 minutes when Keith Bray sent him in on goal, but the forward swiped his dive beyond the far post.

Just before the hour mark, the winner arrived when Robinson reacted quickest to head home from close range when challenged by Ridgers amid a frantic race for the ball.

ICT got the ball away, but it had crossed the line, so it was 1-0.

Inverness pressed for a way back, but couldn’t find a way through, but neither could Dundee, who also missed out on going through as a best runner-up.

Talking points

Making opponents work harder for any breakthroughs

The big concern highlighted in all their Viaplay Cup ties has been ICT’s soft centre, allowing opponents to score all too easily.

Even when they beat Bonnyrigg 2-1, there were question marks as to why Kieran McGachie was allowed the freedom to score in the box to create late tension in the match.

The loss of centre-half Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock will be looked at, but boss Billy Dodds will want to find his most effective back-line quickly.

Danny Devine sat this one out, meaning it was Wallace Duffy and Zak Delaney at the heart of the defence. At times, the back four were a touch hesitant, but on the whole stood up to the challenge.

Trio missing points towards strength in depth at ICT

With Devine, captain Sean Welsh and midfielder Roddy MacGregor not involved, Dodds has three players who could have real impacts for ICT as they chase the promotion.

Welsh and Devine were terrific in guiding Caley Thistle to the brink of the Premiership two years ago and MacGregor needs a solid period of games without prolonged injury breaks because he can have a telling influence.

Captaincy was a classy touch for Billy Mckay

Inverness striker Billy Mckay, who is now the club’s outright top scorer with 102 goals, made his 250th appearance for the Highlanders today.

As a nod to his efforts over three spells at ICT, he took the captain’s armband.

2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ 👏 Billy Mckay makes his 250th appearance for the club this afternoon and he also captains the side today. pic.twitter.com/vLaU2vGZeO — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 30, 2023

Talking tactics

Dodds made six changes for Inverness, partly driven by injuries, such as to Lewis Nicolson, from the midweek defeat by Airdrieonians.

Ridgers made a return between the posts, with 17-year-old midfielder Bray rewarded for his energy and class shown from the bench against the Diamonds as he was handed only his second first-team start. Also in came Wallace Duffy, Cammy Harper, Lewis Hyde and Austin Samuels.

They went with a 4-3-3, with Bray on the right of midfield, Hyde on the left and David Carson in the centre. The three-pronged attack had Samuels and Shaw either side of Billy Mckay.

Striker Harry Lodavica, whose signing was confirmed a few hours before kick-off, made his debut from the bench.

Referee watch

This group-stage game was live on Viaplay (perhaps expected to be a group-winning decider) and referee John Beaton was not in the limelight until a late Dundee penalty shout was waved clear.

Player ratings

DUNDEE (3-5-2): McCracken 6, Portales 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ashcroft 6, Mulligan 6 (McCowan 57), Boateng 6, McGhee 7 (Robertson 76), Tiffoney 5 (Cameron 46), Beck 7, Robinson 7, Pineda 5 (Bayayoko 46).

Subs not used: Legzdins (GK), Kerr, Rudden, Anderson, Wilkie.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Ridgers 6, Davidson 6 (Ram 71), Duffy 6, Delaney 6, Harper 6, Bray 6 (Longstaff 64), Carson 6, Hyde 7 (Thompson 71), Samuels 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Lodavica 76) , Shaw 7 (Doran 76).

Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Strachan.

Star man

Zack Robinson: There were no real stand-out performers, so the man who earned the win for Dundee gets it for his determination to get to the ball first.