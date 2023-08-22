Inverness Cup final: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle won the Inverness Cup after seeing off a battling Clachnacuddin side to earn a 4-1 victory at Grant Street on Tuesday.

A healthy-sized crowd were entertained as a Harry Lodovica hat-trick had Inverness 3-0 up at half-time.

Ex-Caley Jag Calum Ferguson pulled the Highland League team into the contest 20 minutes into the second half, offering the hosts hope but young Lewis Mackie ensured no way back with a fourth ICT goal.

The sparkling silverware, which was first contested in 1895-1896 when Caledonian were the victors, had been shelved for 17 years since Forres Mechanics won it, mainly due to waning interest and rival competitions.

The record-holders are Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, with 19 victories apiece.

Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Caley Thistle, the club born from the merging of these two Highland League heavyweights.

So, in some ways it is fitting for the competition to be back for the 2023-2024 edition, leading into that milestone.

ICT last won the Inverness Cup in 2003/2004, with Clach’s last win being 70 years ago.

With Caley Thistle without a point from their opening two Championship fixtures this season, it was a line-up weighted more in favour of first-team players, especially on the back of the side not playing last weekend.

That meant starts for keeper Cammy Mackay, defender Wallace Duffy, midfielders Lewis Hyde and Aaron Doran and forwards Adam Brooks and Lodovica.

Clach were set up in the form and strength of a usual HFL game.

The Lilywhites’ pairing of Connor Bunce and James Anderson showing signs of eagerness early on, while for ICT, Lodovica was a menace.

Brooks came close to putting the visitors ahead when his clipped a shot was turned behind the post by keeper Daniel Rae after a tidy exchange of passes on 10 minutes.

Six minutes later, Lodovica scored his first Inverness goal as he powered home a header by connecting with Doran’s teasing corner.

Bunce almost squared the tie but a fine diving save from Mackay kept out his 25-yard free-kick.

Clach continued to believe and knocked the ball about with confidence when they could.

On 36 minutes, Caley Thistle earned a chance to go two up when Lodovica was tripped by Rae in the box as he latched on to a through ball.

The former Chelmsford City striker’s spot-kick was saved, but he was on hand to knock home the rebound.

And moments later, he added a third when he headed home from Doran’s free-kick to put one hand on the trophy.

Clach blew the chance to get on the scoresheet a minute later when Ferguson was brought down in the box, but Mackay saved the effort from same attacking midfielder.

Sub Lewis MacKenzie tried to spark a home revival early in the second half with a wonderful run down the left, but his cross was just out of reach from his in-rushing team-mates.

A low Doran drive was not far off the mark at the other end, but Clach’s determined efforts were rewarded with a goal on 65 minutes when Ferguson kept his cool to steer a low shot past Mackay.

The Merkinchers were fighting and scrapping for every ball, sensing one more goal would give them a comeback chance.

Sam Morrison headed wide when he connected with a free-kick on 71 minutes as Clach continued to press their case.

However, the lead was extended to 4-1 when 16-year-old midfielder Mackie crashed home a shot with power and precision to beat keeper Rae.

Ferguson drilled a drive a foot or so wide for Clach late on, but time ran out on their chances of a second goal.

It was a popular return for this regional competition, albeit in a two-team tussle and there is sure to be interest in more clubs rejoining in 2024.

Clach head to Brora Rangers for the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup this Saturday, with the Caley Jags chasing their first league points at Airdrie.