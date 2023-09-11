Caley Thistle fan view: Little wonder supporters are starting to lose patience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Little wonder supporters are starting to lose patience

David Sutherland fears the time for change may be soon if Caley Thistle can't get quickly back to winning ways.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Morgan Boyes looks dejected at full time after the defeat by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Morgan Boyes looks dejected at full time after the defeat by Arbroath. Image: SNS.

There was a lot happening in the world of sport this past weekend.

You could have sat in front of your TV and watched Scotland’s progress towards Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Rugby World Cup is now in full swing over in France while the US Open tennis reached its climax in New York.

Plenty to appreciate there while back home here we could enjoy the wonderfully exciting third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

I am, of course, being a little bit sarcastic.

Caley Thistle have enjoyed some memorable moments over the years in this competition which these days includes a bizarre and eclectic group of sides.

Yet, it fails to draw in the crowds and I can’t help but feel that clubs and fans might just prefer to push on with the league programme.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell shakes hands with Inverness manager Billy Dodds at full time. Image: SNS.

Losing 4-2 at Arbroath means that ICT’s involvement in the competition is over and the club’s last eight competitive games have yielded one draw and seven defeats.

It is little wonder that fans are starting to lose patience.

The response on social media after the game was not pretty with club officials and directors taking just as much flak as those in the dugout or on the pitch.

With the next three Championship games being a visit to Kirkcaldy, Dundee United coming to Inverness before Caley Thistle finish September back in Arbroath, you have to wonder if things will get worse before they get better.

I’m not sure we can afford for that to happen.

We are in a bad way now.

The time for change may, sadly, be approaching.  It gives me no pleasure to say it, but I do wonder who will be in the dugout a month from now.

Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath

Conversation