Caley Thistle fan view: Little wonder supporters are starting to lose patience

There was a lot happening in the world of sport this past weekend.

You could have sat in front of your TV and watched Scotland’s progress towards Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Rugby World Cup is now in full swing over in France while the US Open tennis reached its climax in New York.

Plenty to appreciate there while back home here we could enjoy the wonderfully exciting third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

I am, of course, being a little bit sarcastic.

Caley Thistle have enjoyed some memorable moments over the years in this competition which these days includes a bizarre and eclectic group of sides.

Yet, it fails to draw in the crowds and I can’t help but feel that clubs and fans might just prefer to push on with the league programme.

Losing 4-2 at Arbroath means that ICT’s involvement in the competition is over and the club’s last eight competitive games have yielded one draw and seven defeats.

It is little wonder that fans are starting to lose patience.

The response on social media after the game was not pretty with club officials and directors taking just as much flak as those in the dugout or on the pitch.

With the next three Championship games being a visit to Kirkcaldy, Dundee United coming to Inverness before Caley Thistle finish September back in Arbroath, you have to wonder if things will get worse before they get better.

I’m not sure we can afford for that to happen.

We are in a bad way now.

The time for change may, sadly, be approaching. It gives me no pleasure to say it, but I do wonder who will be in the dugout a month from now.