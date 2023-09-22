Charlie Christie not anticipating wholesale changes for Caley Thistle ahead of Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Christie not anticipating wholesale changes for Caley Thistle ahead of Dundee United clash

The interim co-manager of Inverness calls on the struggling side to find their way past the Tangerines in a bid to secure their first league win of the season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Interim Caley Thistle manager Charlie Christie. Image: SNS Group
Interim Caley Thistle manager Charlie Christie. Image: SNS Group

Interim boss Charlie Christie hopes some minor can Caley Thistle land three precious points against Dundee United on Saturday.

Caley Jags, who sit bottom of the Championship, take on Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines, who are unbeaten in eight successive league and cup matches.

Former managers Christie and John Robertson have picked up the pieces this week following the sacking of Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson on Sunday night.

Christie believes trying to make sweeping changes within four or five days could backfire and that’s why they have been careful with their messages to the players.

John Robertson, who will take the Inverness side this weekend with Charlie Christie, won the First Division title as the boss in season 2003/2004. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

ICT need to create more chances

However, creating more chances for forwards such as Billy Mckay was one of instructions for a team with just three league goals so far.

He said: “It is difficult to change things in four or five days. You can’t change too much, and you can actually make mistakes trying to change too much in a short period of time.

“The good thing is I don’t think there are massive tweaks required. We need to kick the ball in the net a bit more regularly – that’s a fact.

“But some of that’s because we’re not creating the openings where I played on the park.

“That’s frustrating me a bit.

“I don’t want them playing safe passes when there are forward passes to be played.

“We’ve touched on little things, and worked on things, but there’s not massive changes to be made and I’m glad there’s not.

“I don’t think you can make those kind of changes within four days.

“What I want to see is every single player give that little bit more. It is an easy thing to say, but sometimes a bit harder to achieve.”

Former Inverness playmaker Christie underlined the need for more incisive play at times.

He said: “You don’t need to tell (the club’s record goalscorer) Billy Mckay how to put the ball into the back of the net, it is more about how you create openings that has been the difficulty.

“That has been the frustration, looking at final passes. I would rather take a clever touch to create an opening for Billy.

“He hasn’t missed a barrel-load of chances, I think more clever movement and action is required in the final third.”

‘We need to turn the corner quickly’

As ICT search for their first victory since beating Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup in mid-July, Christie believes the team are not far away from netting three league points.

He said: “They’ve had four defeats by one goal. That tells me a story that they’re not a million miles away, but it also says we’re lacking in some departments, which we’ve touched upon in the last three or four days.

“I’ve seen the highlights of the 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers last week, and they were the better team by some distance in the first half.

“They are not a million miles away, but they need to turn the corner as quickly as possible.”

‘Terrific’ week of training from squad

Christie explained the low feeling within the stadium at the start of the week following Dodds and Wilson leaving was replaced by a determination at training.

He added: “The mood around any club when the manager and assistant lose their job is difficult.

“I can only say the players have trained terrifically well.

“On Monday morning, Billy and Barry came in and said their farewells and then I spoke to them prior to training.

“I just said to them they really had to try to keep your heads up and train well. They have trained terrifically well.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin could see his team top the table if they win in Inverness and leaders Raith Rovers slip up at Airdrie. Image: SNS Group

Players can match Dundee United

Looking at in-form Dundee United, who have won four of their last five visits to Inverness, Christie has challenged his squad to rise to the challenge of tackling one of the Championship’s biggest hitters.

He said: “We’re playing one of the teams you would expect to be challenging for the title – good players, a good side, experienced manager who has managed successfully at this level before.

“It is a good game for the players to come into, knowing they will have to be at their best.

“I’ve basically thrown down the gauntlet to the players.”

Young midfielders impress Christie

Christie’s day job at Inverness is academy director, so he takes plenty of heart from seeing young homegrown talent break into the senior squad, such as midfielders Robbie Thompson, 19, and 17-year-old Keith Bray.

When asked about the duo, the father of Scotland star Ryan, who came through the club, said: “It’s tremendous. We have had good success over the years, and we have known for seven years that these were two good players.

Robbie Thompson in action against Arbroath. Image: SNS Group

“Keith was taken in earlier and seeing him come to the fore so early is a real shot in the arm for everyone at the academy, while Robbie is my sort of player.

“They both are playing in that (midfield) area, looking to make things happen. They need to add goals to their game, but that will come with experience.”

