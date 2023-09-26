New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson thrilled to land chance in north

Duncan Ferguson admits he jumped at the chance to manage Caley Thistle just a few months after leaving his post at Forest Green Rovers.

The 51-year-old former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Dundee United striker was unveiled as the new manager of the Championship’s basement club at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Ferguson, who has signed a three-year contract, replaces Billy Dodds, who was sacked nine days ago.

Inverness are winless in their last 10 games, with nine of those being defeats. They are three points adrift of Morton and five points below Ayr United.

Ferguson, who has been out of Scottish football for almost 30 years, will take charge of ICT for the first time this Saturday away to an Arbroath team which has stacked up five successive victories.

‘It’s a great club with good ambitions’

Speaking to the media, Ferguson said: “I am really excited. It is a great opportunity for myself to be back being a manager.

“When I spoke to the board, I got a great feeling about it. I jumped at it really.

“It is fantastic and it is great to be back. It has been a long time. I do come back to see my mum and dad but in footballing terms it has been a long time.

“It is a great club with good ambitions and it is a really good project that the club have sold to me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Immediate drive to climb the table

Looking at his immediate task, Ferguson stressed turning Inverness into a competitive, winning side in the Championship matters most.

He said: “First things first, we need to get away from the bottom of the league.

“We are adrift by three points, but we believe we have a good team and a good squad.

“We will see where we go but we want to be successful this season as well.

“The priority is to get away from the bottom and to get a feelgood factor again. We build from there.”

Three-year deal delights Ferguson

And Ferguson underlined the importance of signing a three-year contract.

He added: “A three-year contract from the club shows they are serious about what they are doing. It is a big statement for me. Hopefully it works out for us all and shows the commitment from both sides.”

The Stirling-born, highly-qualified coach, who has been assistant and interim manager of Premier League Everton, was sacked from Forest Green Rovers in the summer after just six months in the hotseat as they dropped down to League Two.

He has not worked in Scotland since leaving Rangers as a player in 1994 to join Rangers. He left under a cloud at that point, having headbutted Raith Rovers opponent John McStay which resulted in a three-month prison sentence. The Scottish FA also handed him a 12-game ban.

After two years as an Everton forward, he moved on to Newcastle United for two years before returning to Goodison Park where he spent a further six years before hanging up his playing boots.

Capped seven times by Scotland, Ferguson has been a fans’ favourite with Everton supporters, but moved on from the club in 2022.

Big-name appointment from ICT

In January this year, he landed his first job in sole senior management at Forest Green, but only one victory from 18 led to the “world’s first and only vegan football club” being relegated.

This is a big-name appointment, in some ways as former England captain Terry Butcher, who led ICT back to the top-flight in 2010 just one year after being unable to save them from the drop.