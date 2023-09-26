Caley Thistle confirm appointment of Duncan Ferguson on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle confirm appointment of Duncan Ferguson on three-year deal

The former Everton striker will take charge of Inverness for the first time at Arbroath this weekend.

By Danny Law
Duncan Ferguson during his time in charge of Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock

Caley Thistle have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

The 51-year-old joins Inverness with the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Championship with one point from their opening six games.

Ferguson, who had a couple of spells in interim charge of Everton, took his first step into management with Forest Green Rovers in January.

He left the club in July after the club were relegated to League Two with only one win in his 18 games in charge.

The former Everton, Newcastle United and Rangers striker succeeds Billy Dodds at Caley Jags after he was sacked following a 1-0 defeat by Raith Rovers earlier this month.

A club statement read: “The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as the new manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club.

“The Everton legend joins us on a three-year deal following an extensive recruitment process which involved some truly excellent candidates.

“Duncan has worked alongside some of the most respected and outstanding football coaches in the world in recent seasons and we are proud to have him join ICTFC as our new manager.

“His professionalism, commitment and dynamic leadership skills shone through in our discussions, making him the stand out candidate.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to supporting Duncan as the hard work starts now and we hope every Caley Jag will now get right behind him and the team in what we are sure will be a thrilling journey.”

Charlie Christie and John Robertson were in caretaker charge for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee United.

Ferguson, who came through the ranks at Dundee United, has not been involved in Scottish football since moving from Rangers to Everton in 1994.

During Ferguson’s time at Ibrox he was found guilty in a court of law for an on-field assault of John McStay – an incident which was missed by referee Kenny Clark at the time.

As it was his third conviction for assault he received a three-month prison sentence in October 1995. He served 44 days at Barlinnie Prison.

He had also received a 12-match ban from the Scottish FA before the case went to court.

He had already moved from Ibrox to Everton by this time.

Ferguson became a cult hero during his time at Goodison Park, helping the club win the FA Cup during his first spell.

Following a spell at Newcastle United from 1998 to 2000 following an £8million move, Ferguson spent the final six years of his career back at Everton.

Move into management

After retiring from playing in 2006, Ferguson spent five years living in Mallorca before joining Everton as a youth academy coach after contacting David Moyes.

He initially worked as a volunteer before going through his coaching badges with the Scottish FA.

He was promoted to the first-team coaching staff at Everton in February 2014.

Ferguson was named caretaker manager after Marco Silva was sacked as Everton manager in December 2019.

He guided the Blues to a 3-1 win against Chelsea in his first game in charge as Everton moved out of the relegation zone.

Ferguson was made assistant manager following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, a role he retained when Rafael Benitez joined the club after Ancelotti moved to Real Madrid in June 2021.

The Scot was again named caretaker manager after Benitez was sacked in January 2022. His one game in charge was a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard was named as Benitez’s successor with Ferguson leaving the club in July 2022 to pursue his own managerial ambitions.

He was named Forest Green Rovers manager on January 26 2023, but left the club in July.

Conversation