First impressions: Smiles paired with clear determination as Duncan Ferguson becomes Caley Thistle boss

Paul Chalk's first impressions after former Scotland, Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson's debut press conference as Inverness' new manager.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson, new Caley Thistle boss, smiling
Duncan Ferguson put off his dental treatment to talk to Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It might seem a long way up for Caley Thistle from 10th in the Championship to fourth – or higher – but it is not mission impossible… and new boss Duncan Ferguson is clearly relishing the challenge.

I arrived at the Caledonian Stadium more than an hour before Inverness’ latest manager – the former Scotland, Rangers and Everton striker –  was officially unveiled at 9.30am, arriving on a three-year deal nine days after the exit of former head coach Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson.

Ferguson is no doubt a bombshell appointment, and I expected more than the small gathering of journalists who greeted him in the boardroom for Tuesday morning’s press conference – though the early hour may have prohibited other media from making the journey north.

There is no getting away from the fact the 51-year-old’s shock arrival as gaffer will be seen as a risk. He left Forest Green Rovers, his first permanent managerial role, after just six months in charge early in the summer after they dropped down to English League Two.

However, Ferguson has also managed in the English Premier League, and has played under and coached alongside some of the best, including Walter Smith and Carlo Ancelotti. So it might just be a masterstroke.

Ferguson friendly and upbeat – but with steely edge

Ferguson walked into the room with Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner and chairman Ross Morrison, the pair who, alongside experienced director Graeme Bennett, worked through the manager application process and conducted the interviews.

There was a short burst of questions for Ferguson in front of the TV cameras before the written press were granted the chance of a sit-down chat.

Duncan Ferguson, the new Caley Thistle boss, at his first press conference in the role
Duncan Ferguson speaking in his first ICT press conference.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At that point, he shook all of our hands, asked who were were and stressed how keen he was to work with us from day one.

He was genuinely interested in everyone and came across as delighted to land this job.

It is not something he appears to be taking for granted, and he made clear he aims to deliver for a board who have put their faith in him, while perhaps not quite believing they have secured such a high-profile coach here in the Highlands.

As first impressions go, I was impressed by Ferguson. He was friendly and upbeat – but with a steely edge.

Chris Mochrie of Dundee United goal celebration against Inverness CT
Chris Mochrie of Dundee United goal celebration against Inverness CT in Saturday’s defeat. Image: Shutterstock.

He has a three-year vision for the club and a contract to match, and he means business.

With Inverness winless in the Championship and cut three points adrift at the foot of the table, he is chasing wins, first and foremost, starting on Saturday at Arbroath. A game where he will also introduce himself to the Caley Jags fans.

New Caley Thistle boss says it has been ‘fine margins’ in Inverness’ poor start

Ferguson will now spend the coming days becoming more familiar with his players.

But he revealed he has already watched them, and stressed “fine margins” have been the difference so often in their games this term.

He isn’t wrong, given the five league losses so far have come by a single goal.

Duncan Ferguson, the new Caley Thistle boss, sitting at a table with members of the press
Duncan Ferguson chats to the written press. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ferguson speaks with energy and authority. He’ll demand high standards – he also made that clear – while the use of his chunky contacts list will be another big benefit to the club when transfer time comes around.

Seven-times-capped Ferguson knows only results will matter at the end of it all, but he has arrived in Inverness with a spring in his step, determined to turn his new team from relegation candidates into promotion contenders.

Conversation