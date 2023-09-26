Analysis: Appointing Duncan Ferguson is a gamble that could prove a masterstroke for Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson’s return to Scottish football after an absence of almost 30 years is going to be absolutely fascinating.

Caley Thistle have made a bold appointment by opting for the 51-year-old, whose first managerial job at Forest Green Rovers ended after only six months with a solitary win in 18 games.

Celtic B head coach Darren O’Dea was tipped as the frontrunner to replace Billy Dodds before dropping out of the race on Sunday night.

There were plenty of other candidates touted for the job, including ex-ICT player Dougie Imrie and former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown.

When the rumours started to circulate on Monday afternoon that a big name from England was going to land the post, some started to speculate if Neil Warnock was finally going to land a gig in Scottish football.

The former Sheffield United boss has left Huddersfield Town last week and has spoken openly of his desire to manage north of the border, including putting himself forward for the Caley Thistle job in 2007.

That would have been an interesting appointment but Ferguson in Inverness is even more intriguing.

Assistant to Ancelotti and Benitez

Ferguson, a firm fans’ favourite at Everton, worked his way up the coaching ladder at Goodison Park.

He initially helped out with the youth academy on a voluntary basis after reaching out to then Everton boss David Moyes and quickly developed a strong reputation.

He became a first team coach in 2014 and went on to become assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful football managers of all time, and was kept in the same position under Rafa Benitez when Ancelotti left to join Real Madrid.

Ferguson, who had two spells as caretaker manager at Everton, was at one stage the favourite to succeed Lee Johnson at Sunderland in January 2022 before fellow Scot Alex Neil landed the vacant post.

The former Dundee United and Rangers forward had to wait until January this year to land his first managerial post, taking charge of Forest Green Rovers who were battling to avoid relegation from English League One.

He was unable to turn things around – instead overseeing only one win in his 18 games in charge.

He left the club in July this year following a disagreement over the direction of the club as they prepared for life in League Two.

An opinion piece on Ferguson’s time at the club in the Stroud Times – a local media outlet that covers Forest Green Rovers – makes for interesting reading.

Their writer Matt Gilby comes to the conclusion that Ferguson inherited a squad that was ill-equipped to deal with the demands of League One and made a slow start, going nine games without a win.

Gilby added that “Ferguson’s natural humour was a breath of fresh air in interviews” but admitted that his strong criticism of his players would likely have made those inside the club “wince”.

Ferguson will undoubtedly have learned a huge amount during his challenging period at Rovers and Inverness could reap the benefits.

Time to get it right

Caley Thistle have handed the former Scotland international a three-year deal and the club has tended to give managers plenty of time to get things right.

With Caley Thistle sitting bottom of the league, chief executive Scot Gardiner and the rest of the Caley Thistle board will be hoping there is a “new-manager bounce”.

It will be intriguing to see how Ferguson, such a colourful and passionate character in his playing days, adapts to life in the Caley Thistle hotseat.

While the team have struggled this term, there is enough talent in the squad to push for promotion back to the top flight with many of the players who reached last season’s Scottish Cup final still at the club.

Will Ferguson be the man to take the Caley Jags back to the promised land? Nothing is guaranteed but a very interesting period in Inverness lies ahead.