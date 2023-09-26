Analysis: Appointing Duncan Ferguson is a gamble that could prove a masterstroke for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Analysis: Appointing Duncan Ferguson is a gamble that could prove a masterstroke for Caley Thistle

Inverness have turned to the former Everton striker to succeed Billy Dodds in the dugout.

Duncan Ferguson is unveiled as the new Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

Duncan Ferguson’s return to Scottish football after an absence of almost 30 years is going to be absolutely fascinating.

Caley Thistle have made a bold appointment by opting for the 51-year-old, whose first managerial job at Forest Green Rovers ended after only six months with a solitary win in 18 games.

Celtic B head coach Darren O’Dea was tipped as the frontrunner to replace Billy Dodds before dropping out of the race on Sunday night.

There were plenty of other candidates touted for the job, including ex-ICT player Dougie Imrie and former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown.

When the rumours started to circulate on Monday afternoon that a big name from England was going to land the post, some started to speculate if Neil Warnock was finally going to land a gig in Scottish football.

The former Sheffield United boss has left Huddersfield Town last week and has spoken openly of his desire to manage north of the border, including putting himself forward for the Caley Thistle job in 2007.

That would have been an interesting appointment but Ferguson in Inverness is even more intriguing.

Duncan Ferguson is unveiled as the new manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle alongside chairman Ross Morrison and chief executive Scot Gardiner (left) at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.

Assistant to Ancelotti and Benitez

Ferguson, a firm fans’ favourite at Everton, worked his way up the coaching ladder at Goodison Park.

He initially helped out with the youth academy on a voluntary basis after reaching out to then Everton boss David Moyes and quickly developed a strong reputation.

He became a first team coach in 2014 and went on to become assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful football managers of all time, and was kept in the same position under Rafa Benitez when Ancelotti left to join Real Madrid.

Ferguson, who had two spells as caretaker manager at Everton, was at one stage the favourite to succeed Lee Johnson at Sunderland in January 2022 before fellow Scot Alex Neil landed the vacant post.

The former Dundee United and Rangers forward had to wait until January this year to land his first managerial post, taking charge of Forest Green Rovers who were battling to avoid relegation from English League One.

He was unable to turn things around – instead overseeing only one win in his 18 games in charge.

He left the club in July this year following a disagreement over the direction of the club as they prepared for life in League Two.

An opinion piece on Ferguson’s time at the club in the Stroud Times – a local media outlet that covers Forest Green Rovers – makes for interesting reading.

Their writer Matt Gilby comes to the conclusion that Ferguson inherited a squad that was ill-equipped to deal with the demands of League One and made a slow start, going nine games without a win.

Gilby added that “Ferguson’s natural humour was a breath of fresh air in interviews” but admitted that his strong criticism of his players would likely have made those inside the club “wince”.

Ferguson will undoubtedly have learned a huge amount during his challenging period at Rovers and Inverness could reap the benefits.

Time to get it right

Caley Thistle have handed the former Scotland international a three-year deal and the club has tended to give managers plenty of time to get things right.

With Caley Thistle sitting bottom of the league, chief executive Scot Gardiner and the rest of the Caley Thistle board will be hoping there is a “new-manager bounce”.

It will be intriguing to see how Ferguson, such a colourful and passionate character in his playing days, adapts to life in the Caley Thistle hotseat.

While the team have struggled this term, there is enough talent in the squad to push for promotion back to the top flight with many of the players who reached last season’s Scottish Cup final still at the club.

Will Ferguson be the man to take the Caley Jags back to the promised land? Nothing is guaranteed but a very interesting period in Inverness lies ahead.

