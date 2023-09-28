Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle players will be given chance to impress amid loan links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle players will be given chance to impress amid loan links

Celtic trio rumoured to be wanted by Inverness as Duncan Ferguson assesses his squad for the first time at training.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

New boss Duncan Ferguson is looking to bolster his Caley Thistle squad – but the current group will get their chance to shine first.

Ferguson spent his first day on the training pitch with the players on Thursday as he put them through their paces at high-intensity ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arbroath.

Inverness are propping up the Championship table, three points below Morton, and a further two behind Ayr United.

They have just one point from their first six games following a run of results which cost manager Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson their jobs this month. 

The Highlanders have been linked with loan moves for Celtic trio, goalkeeper Benji Siegrist, defender Dane Murray and central midfielder James McCarthy.

Current side ‘will get good crack at it’

Speaking generally about the chance to bring in loan players, which they can do until Saturday night, Ferguson said: “The club is trying. We’ve got some names in and hopefully we can get something done – it isn’t easy.

“Really, the first thing is for me to give the squad we have a good crack at it. We know they are good players.

“Let’s try to get the best out of them and hopefully that starts on Saturday.

“I would very much doubt that anything will happen before Saturday.”

Tactical changes will follow later

Ferguson has his own ideas about how he will want his ICT team to play and that won’t happen within 48 hours.

However, the former Everton and Scotland striker made it clear what he expects from the group as they get set to face an Arbroath team third in the table after four successive Championship victories.

He said: “Tactical things will probably take a bit longer, because building up patterns of play and a style takes time.

“The mentality needs to change right away though. We need to be more aggressive in what we’re doing, and we’ve got to work extremely hard.

Duncan Ferguson was confirmed as the new Inverness manager on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I’m sure the players have been working really hard in the past, but I’ve got to try and get that extra 10% out of them.

“Results have been close, so it’s just about adding that extra wee bit, and it’s my job to do that.

“Tactically, it’s the first time I’ve been on the training ground and part of the squad weren’t there.

“I had 14 players on the pitch, so I was just trying to get my message across about what I expect from the players.”

‘You get an extra 10% on the first day’

Ferguson was impressed after watching a mixed senior and youth ICT side beat Rothes 1-0 away in the North of Scotland Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

He added: “They’ve got to impress the manager, haven’t they?

“It’s a fresh start for everybody, and if they impress me they’ll get in the team.

“When it’s the new manager’s first day, you probably get an extra 10% out of them, but I will continue with high-intensity training while I’m here – that’s the way I do it.

“I was impressed by them. Training was at a good level, technically they’re very good and they put in a lot of good effort.”

Bollan on board as ICT number two

His former Dundee United team-mate Gary Bollan is now on board as assistant manager and was involved in the opening sessions.

Ferguson is delighted to get the 50-year-old former Livingston, Airdrie, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath gaffer on board so swiftly.

He said: “I’ve known Gary for a very long time, and he’s obviously been a manager for a very long time.

“He knows Scottish football, and he’s a very good coach, so he will bring a lot of knowledge.”

Ryan Esson and Scott Kellacher remain key first-team coaching members. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Coaches giving Ferguson key updates

First-team coaches Scott Kellacher and Ryan Esson, who also doubles as the goalkeeper coach, remain key figures on the training park.

Ferguson said: “You always lean on the staff behind the scenes to fill in the blanks.

“The staff have been good and they can update Gary and I on things. It is just a case of me getting my eyes on as many players as I can.

“It can be difficult at times because this is the first time I’ve ever met them, but I lean on all of the staff.”

