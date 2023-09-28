Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle players will be given chance to impress amid loan links

New boss Duncan Ferguson is looking to bolster his Caley Thistle squad – but the current group will get their chance to shine first.

Ferguson spent his first day on the training pitch with the players on Thursday as he put them through their paces at high-intensity ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arbroath.

Inverness are propping up the Championship table, three points below Morton, and a further two behind Ayr United.

They have just one point from their first six games following a run of results which cost manager Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson their jobs this month.

The Highlanders have been linked with loan moves for Celtic trio, goalkeeper Benji Siegrist, defender Dane Murray and central midfielder James McCarthy.

Current side ‘will get good crack at it’

Speaking generally about the chance to bring in loan players, which they can do until Saturday night, Ferguson said: “The club is trying. We’ve got some names in and hopefully we can get something done – it isn’t easy.

“Really, the first thing is for me to give the squad we have a good crack at it. We know they are good players.

“Let’s try to get the best out of them and hopefully that starts on Saturday.

“I would very much doubt that anything will happen before Saturday.”

Tactical changes will follow later

Ferguson has his own ideas about how he will want his ICT team to play and that won’t happen within 48 hours.

However, the former Everton and Scotland striker made it clear what he expects from the group as they get set to face an Arbroath team third in the table after four successive Championship victories.

He said: “Tactical things will probably take a bit longer, because building up patterns of play and a style takes time.

“The mentality needs to change right away though. We need to be more aggressive in what we’re doing, and we’ve got to work extremely hard.

“I’m sure the players have been working really hard in the past, but I’ve got to try and get that extra 10% out of them.

“Results have been close, so it’s just about adding that extra wee bit, and it’s my job to do that.

“Tactically, it’s the first time I’ve been on the training ground and part of the squad weren’t there.

“I had 14 players on the pitch, so I was just trying to get my message across about what I expect from the players.”

‘You get an extra 10% on the first day’

Ferguson was impressed after watching a mixed senior and youth ICT side beat Rothes 1-0 away in the North of Scotland Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

He added: “They’ve got to impress the manager, haven’t they?

“It’s a fresh start for everybody, and if they impress me they’ll get in the team.

“When it’s the new manager’s first day, you probably get an extra 10% out of them, but I will continue with high-intensity training while I’m here – that’s the way I do it.

“I was impressed by them. Training was at a good level, technically they’re very good and they put in a lot of good effort.”

Bollan on board as ICT number two

His former Dundee United team-mate Gary Bollan is now on board as assistant manager and was involved in the opening sessions.

Ferguson is delighted to get the 50-year-old former Livingston, Airdrie, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath gaffer on board so swiftly.

He said: “I’ve known Gary for a very long time, and he’s obviously been a manager for a very long time.

“He knows Scottish football, and he’s a very good coach, so he will bring a lot of knowledge.”

Coaches giving Ferguson key updates

First-team coaches Scott Kellacher and Ryan Esson, who also doubles as the goalkeeper coach, remain key figures on the training park.

Ferguson said: “You always lean on the staff behind the scenes to fill in the blanks.

“The staff have been good and they can update Gary and I on things. It is just a case of me getting my eyes on as many players as I can.

“It can be difficult at times because this is the first time I’ve ever met them, but I lean on all of the staff.”