Duncan Ferguson can hit heights with Caley Thistle, says ex-captain Stuart Golabek

Stuart Golabek reckons new Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson will feel right at home in the Highlands and his standing in the game will help attract players to the club.

The former Inverness captain, who served the club for more than a decade until 2011, was delighted to see the ex-Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle come in last month as Billy Dodds’ successor.

A fine 3-2 debut win at in-form Arbroath and a goalless draw against third-placed Partick Thistle took Caley Thistle off bottom spot and above Morton on goal difference.

This Saturday, ICT will meet Dougie Imrie’s Ton at Cappielow, determined to not find themselves back in 10th position by the end of play.

‘A great way of life up here’ – Golabek

Golabek believes 51-year-old Ferguson, who had an ill-fated spell in charge of troubled club Forest Green Rovers earlier this year, might just find life in the north of Scotland will suit him to a tee.

He said: “It’s great for the area that Caley Thistle have been able to attract a manager of Duncan’s standard and standing.

“You could say only Terry Butcher has been an appointment of such standing. Terry loved it up here – he really took to the area and, by all accounts, so has Duncan.

“When he moved to Hibs, he was probably reluctant to leave, but it would have been too good an opportunity at that time to turn down.

“There have been a good amount of people who have moved up to this area over the years to join Ross County or Caley Thistle that have settled. Many were family-orientated and have found it to be a great way of life up here.

“I remember having a conversation with Stuart Kettlewell (when he moved from Clyde to Ross County as a player) and he was so settled in the Highlands.

“Unfortunately he lost his job as Ross County manager in the end and he moved back south, but he was reluctant to move back to the Central Belt.

“After living in Glasgow and Liverpool, this might now suit Duncan. He’ll find it’s a great way of life and he will enjoy it even more if his team get strong results.”

Players will be on Ferguson’s radar

And the ex-skipper, who played for the Highlanders in the top-flight and well as second-tier, feels landing Ferguson was a change of direction from the board.

He said: “This is an appointment to me that looks like it takes Caley Thistle out of their comfort zone.

“They tend to appoint up-and-coming managers, people looking to make a name for themselves.

“You would think Duncan’s stature alone would help attract players to the club, although it might well come down to what’s in the budget. He will have tremendous contacts, but it will still depend on what the club can afford.”

Good to see Bollan back in the game

Golabek also feels ICT’s new assistant manager Gary Bollan, brought in by Ferguson, will prove to be a real asset to Inverness.

The 50-year-old’s last club role was as manager of Cowdenbeath, but he has previously had spells in charge of Livingston, Airdrie and Forfar Athletic.

He said: “When I was managing Brora Rangers, I spoke to Gary about trying to fix up pre-season games, and I had also played against him on a couple of occasions.

“Duncan and Gary obviously know one another well, having been team-mates all those years ago.

“Gary is a very good appointment. He’s another good guy to see back in the game.

“Gary has got a feel for the Scottish game and he’ll help Duncan, who has not worked in Scotland for so long.

“I’m sure he will have identified players who can come in and do a job for the team.”

Tough test if Morton take the lead

Saturday’s crunch clash at Morton is the final match of the first quarter.

Golabek added: “After you have played every side once, you get a feel for what every team is about.

“Cappielow is always a difficult place to go. It will be a really difficult game and I always feel you need to score first down there.

“I’ve found when Morton get their noses in front at home, they are difficult to peg back.

“If they can get three points, that takes them into the next quarter three points clear of the bottom and Duncan will have a better indication of where they will be and he will have a better feel for what the players are about.

“They have shown what they can do already, scoring three goals at Arbroath, against a team bang on form in difficult conditions, was fantastic – that was a really good start.

“It has been a positive start for Duncan, taking four points from their first two games against Arbroath and Partick Thistle.

“Hopefully, they will kick on from there. I think they are in a false position when you look at the table.

“You don’t want to keep saying ‘we’ll get out of the bottom two in the next game’. Before you know it, you’re in the second round of fixtures and you could be languishing at the foot of the table.”