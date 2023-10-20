Manager Duncan Ferguson sees potential in Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson labelled forward Harry Lodovica “one to watch” as he considers when to pitch him into Championship action.

The Englishman was signed by Ferguson’s predecessor Billy Dodds in July, but had not experienced full-time football before.

The powerful 24-year-old had played for National League South sides Braintree Town and Chelmsford City and impressed on trial over the summer at ICT.

All of his seven first-team appearances so far have been from the bench.

However, with Ferguson watching on, he bagged a brace in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Nairn County in midweek.

A long-ranger and a cool curling finish brought ICT back into the tie from 2-0 down to take it to penalties, which they lost 7-6.

‘Two crackers’ against Nairn County from Lodovica

Former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United striker Ferguson, who took over the ICT hot-seat last month, sees potential in the player.

He said: “We’ll keep putting Harry on. He’s on the bench at the moment.

“He scored two lovely goals on Wednesday night, two crackers. And he kept putting himself in about the chances.

“He’s a big lad and can run, he’s left-footed, he looks a handful – you wouldn’t like to play against him, would you?

“He’s just learning what he’s good at.

“These big guys normally take a bit of time to fill out in their body and learn the game – it is not easy with your back to goal.

“But he can actually run away as well, which is good.

“He’s got a bit of everything. We just have to keep him working on his head and his finishing. It will come with experience and practise.

“He’s one to watch, isn’t he?

“I’m a big lad, too – and I’m getting bigger!

“I’ve been a centre-forward, a big target man, so I know the role inside out.

“It takes a wee bit of time. Big guys tend to come good a bit later.

“He’s a big strong lad and we have high hopes for him.”

Inverness, meanwhile, are continuing to run the rule over former Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, with a view to offering the 32-year-old a contract at the end of a trial period.

Match away to Morton is postponed

ICT’s weekend league trip to Morton has been postponed due to the adverse weather warnings affecting much of Scotland.

Ferguson has only had two games at the helm so far.

He began with a 3-2 victory at in-form Arbroath then ICT held free-scoring Partick Thistle 0-0.

The Caley Jags were only ahead of bottom-placed Ton on goal difference, with both sides locked on five points from their first eight fixtures.

Injuries piling up for Inverness

Inverness have a list of injuries, so the postponement will be positive in that regard before they host Airdrie next weekend.

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran has been ruled out for a few months with a hamstring injury, while skipper Sean Welsh suffered a back injury on his return to action at Nairn on Wednesday. He had been out since mid-July with a knee injury.

An eye infection is troubling on-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes, while fellow centre-half Danny Devine is struggling with a knee knock sustained at Nairn.