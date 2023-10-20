Manager Duncan Ferguson sees potential in Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Manager Duncan Ferguson sees potential in Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica

A midweek double impressed the Inverness boss - but he says there's more to come from the big Englishman.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson labelled forward Harry Lodovica “one to watch” as he considers when to pitch him into Championship action.

The Englishman was signed by Ferguson’s predecessor Billy Dodds in July, but had not experienced full-time football before.

The powerful 24-year-old had played for National League South sides Braintree Town and Chelmsford City and impressed on trial over the summer at ICT.

All of his seven first-team appearances so far have been from the bench.

However, with Ferguson watching on, he bagged a brace in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Nairn County in midweek.

A long-ranger and a cool curling finish brought ICT back into the tie from 2-0 down to take it to penalties, which they lost 7-6.

‘Two crackers’ against Nairn County from Lodovica

Former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United striker Ferguson, who took over the ICT hot-seat last month, sees potential in the player.

He said: “We’ll keep putting Harry on. He’s on the bench at the moment.

“He scored two lovely goals on Wednesday night, two crackers. And he kept putting himself in about the chances.

“He’s a big lad and can run, he’s left-footed, he looks a handful – you wouldn’t like to play against him, would you?

Duncan Ferguson was at Nairn County to see Harry Lodovica’s double. Image: Jasperimage

“He’s just learning what he’s good at.

“These big guys normally take a bit of time to fill out in their body and learn the game – it is not easy with your back to goal.

“But he can actually run away as well, which is good.

“He’s got a bit of everything. We just have to keep him working on his head and his finishing. It will come with experience and practise.

“He’s one to watch, isn’t he?

“I’m a big lad, too – and I’m getting bigger!

“I’ve been a centre-forward, a big target man, so I know the role inside out.

“It takes a wee bit of time. Big guys tend to come good a bit later.

“He’s a big strong lad and we have high hopes for him.”

Inverness, meanwhile, are continuing to run the rule over former Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, with a view to offering the 32-year-old a contract at the end of a trial period.

Match away to Morton is postponed

ICT’s weekend league trip to Morton has been postponed due to the adverse weather warnings affecting much of Scotland.

Ferguson has only had two games at the helm so far.

He began with a 3-2 victory at in-form Arbroath then ICT held free-scoring Partick Thistle 0-0.

The Caley Jags were only ahead of bottom-placed Ton on goal difference, with both sides locked on five points from their first eight fixtures.

Injuries piling up for Inverness

Inverness have a list of injuries, so the postponement will be positive in that regard before they host Airdrie next weekend.

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran has been ruled out for a few months with a hamstring injury, while skipper Sean Welsh suffered a back injury on his return to action at Nairn on Wednesday. He had been out since mid-July with a knee injury.

An eye infection is troubling on-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes, while fellow centre-half Danny Devine is struggling with a knee knock sustained at Nairn.

Conversation