Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour insists promotion dream is still on

Inverness are second-bottom of the Championship and eight-points behind weekend opponents Airdrie in fourth - but the midfielder is targeting a steady climb up the table.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Charlie Gilmour's only Caley Thistle goal this season came against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup in July. Image: Jasperimage.
Midfielder Charlie Gilmour insists Caley Thistle have not given up hope of being promotion contenders in this season’s Championship.

The Highlanders, joint-second-bottom with Morton, host Airdrie on Saturday, looking to dig into the gap to the teams above them.

With last week’s match at Morton postponed following an international break, it will have been three weeks since ICT drew 0-0 with Partick Thistle.

While they have only played eight games so far, they trail their fourth-placed weekend visitors Airdrie by eight points.

Partick Thistle’s Steven Lawless and Inverness’ Charlie Gilmour battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

‘We believe we can compete at top’

Gilmour, who has started both games under new manager Duncan Ferguson, believes promotion is far from a pipe dream.

He said: “In the Championship, if you have three or four wins, you are right back up there and obviously vise-versa.

“We still believe we can compete at the top of the table. We have competed against pretty much every team we’ve played this season.

“We have never been blitzed in terms of scorelines. It’s a case of improving fine margins and coming out on the right side of the wins.

“It really is about trying to get three or four wins in a row.

“Even if we don’t lose, a few draws can help. It’s always positive for us and I am sure we will soon climb the table.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Gilmour – ‘Training is so intense’

In a very stop-start period for ICT, Ferguson guided the team to four points from games against Arbroath and Partick.

It’s a case of so far, so good for 24-year-old Gilmour, who was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last term from top-flight St Johnstone.

When asked how he’s finding life under Ferguson, he said: “I’m enjoying it. The tempo in training is so intense. The quality has been very good as well.

“Everyone is together and we’re looking forward to playing again.”

Training time sharpens up the squad

Although they’ve only played 180 minutes under their new gaffer, Gilmour said the time has been used wisely at training.

He added: “It has been slow just because we’ve only had two matches so far.

“We have had more time on the training pitch to allow us to implement what he wants from the team.

“It’s ideal when a new manager comes in that you get time on the training pitch. We just need to implement it in the games.”

Gilmour focuses on ICT’s strengths

Airdrie are chasing a hat-trick of victories over Inverness this season, having won the Viaplay Cup and league clashes so far.

However, Gilmour, who scored a long-range goal against the Diamonds in the cup-tie in July, says his focus is about how they can cause their opponents trouble in order to maintain their unbeaten run.

He said: “Airdrie like to play good football and they are patient in their build-up. I feel we can capitalise on that.

“I don’t worry too much about the opposition. If we are on it, there are not too many teams will beat us.”

Gilmour reunited with Wotherspoon

Ferguson’s first signing at ICT was ex-St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, who was team-mates with Gilmour in Perth.

Gilmour is impressed the club have secured the 33-year-old Canadian international on a deal until January initially.

He said: “David is a great signing. I played with him at St Johnstone – he’s amazing.

“He’s a good guy as well, so I am looking forward to playing with him here.”

