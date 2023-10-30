Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson’s first three matches but plenty of room for improvement

There’s no getting away from it – Caley Thistle’s 1-0 victory at home to Airdrieonians was an extremely valuable three points.

Once again you felt that this was the kind of game where, under the hapless Billy Dodds, Inverness would have dropped Championship points.

Seven points from nine is a good return from Duncan Ferguson’s first three league games, but you still feel there is significant room for improvement.

It has been encouraging to see efforts being made to strengthen the squad and the arrival of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan is very welcome.

Right now, we need every advantage we can get.

Caley Thistle are still finding it difficult to create much in the way of chances.

For half an hour they were no threat at all, then just minutes after Nathan Shaw could not quite finish off a good move, a bit of David Wotherspoon magic at the end of another foray forward put Inverness ahead.

After the break the Highlanders struggled in front of goal again, though, they perhaps should have had a penalty – anywhere else on the pitch and it would have been a free-kick.

There are still other concerns about this Caley Thistle side, too.

Mark Ridgers was the busier of the two keepers and the Diamonds must have headed home wondering how they came away with nothing. It’s just as well the visitors were as toothless as Inverness were for large spells.

Saturday at Tannadice against Dundee United will be a much stiffer test for Ferguson’s team. The ICT defence, who come up with two clean sheets in the last two games, will find likely find it a much tougher challenge.