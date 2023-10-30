Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson’s first three matches but plenty of room for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson’s first three matches but plenty of room for improvement

Inverness supporter David Sutherland points to a lack of threat in attack and a lot of defending in the 1-0 Championship win against Airdrieonians.

Inverness' David Wotherspoon, third from left, celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
By David Sutherland

There’s no getting away from it – Caley Thistle’s 1-0 victory at home to Airdrieonians was an extremely valuable three points.

Once again you felt that this was the kind of game where, under the hapless Billy Dodds, Inverness would have dropped Championship points.

Seven points from nine is a good return from Duncan Ferguson’s first three league games, but you still feel there is significant room for improvement.

Inverness Mmanager Duncan Ferguson celebrates his team’s 1-0 victory against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

It has been encouraging to see efforts being made to strengthen the squad and the arrival of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan is very welcome.

Right now, we need every advantage we can get.

Caley Thistle are still finding it difficult to create much in the way of chances.

For half an hour they were no threat at all, then just minutes after Nathan Shaw could not quite finish off a good move, a bit of David Wotherspoon magic at the end of another foray forward put Inverness ahead.

After the break the Highlanders struggled in front of goal again, though, they perhaps should have had a penalty – anywhere else on the pitch and it would have been a free-kick.

There are still other concerns about this Caley Thistle side, too.

Mark Ridgers was the busier of the two keepers and the Diamonds must have headed home wondering how they came away with nothing. It’s just as well the visitors were as toothless as Inverness were for large spells.

Inverness’ Charlie Gilmour is fouled by Airdrieonians’ Adam Frizzell. Image: SNS.

Saturday at Tannadice against Dundee United will be a much stiffer test for Ferguson’s team. The ICT defence, who come up with two clean sheets in the last two games, will find likely find it a much tougher challenge.

 

