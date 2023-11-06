Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after ‘best display yet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after ‘best display yet’

The point at Dundee United took Inverness' unbeaten run to four matches - and a win against Ayr United could see them move up the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the home and away fans at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Boss Duncan Ferguson hailed Caley Thistle’s draw at Dundee United as the best display since he took over.

The former Everton caretaker manager and coach has only been in charge at Inverness for four games, but the 1-1 draw away to the Championship leaders makes it eight points from a possible 12 so far.

Returning to Tannadice, where his stellar playing career began, the ex-Rangers, Everton, Newcastle and Scotland striker was proud as a fabulous attack from back to front led to Nathan Shaw opening the scoring for Inverness in the second half.

Unfortunately for ICT, Kevin Holt buried a header from a corner to ensure a share of the spoils for home side United.

The Caley Jags are one point ahead of Morton at the foot of the table, but have a game in hand.

Vitally, though, their recent upsurge in form means they are just five points below the top four, with games to spare on a few rivals above them.

Ferguson, who was applauded by United and ICT fans at the end of Saturday’s Tayside tussle, was thrilled his team brought so much quality to the match.

He said: “That’s the best we’ve played since I’ve been here.

“To go toe-to-toe with the best team in the division… For the first 30 minutes of the game, we were absolutely sensational.

“We carved them open, connected our play and played a great technical game. Everything was working great, other than putting the ball in the net.

“We had one or two great opportunities to stick the ball in the net and it never quite happened for us, so you’re always a wee bit worried.

“Our goalkeeper, Mark Ridgers, made a great save in the first half as well, but I thought we were the better team, but we should have scored a couple of goals.

“In the second half, Dundee United got stronger, but we got the counter-attack with something we worked on in training.

Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday’s game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.

“From (Cammy Harper’s) cut-back, Nathan Shaw was in the position we wanted him in and he finished it fantastically well.

“Of course, we then didn’t hold out for long enough, so there was not enough time for the (United) fans to get on their backs. So, five minutes later, they scored. We need to try and manage that period of the game better.”

New shape limited Dundee United

Following a 1-1 draw with nearest challengers Raith Rovers and a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win at Peterhead, Dundee United have thumped beaten Partick Thistle 5-0, Arbroath 6-0 and Airdrie 2-0 to move four points cleat at the top of the league.

Such lethal finishing and danger out wide led to Caley Thistle gaffer Ferguson going with three centre-backs supported by a five-man midfield against United – and it worked.

He said: “Dundee United had scored 16 goals in five games and only conceded one.

“They had won 14 games (in all competitions) and drawn three – so I was not going to be naïve enough to go in with a narrow back four, considering they are very dangerous in the wide areas.

“I made sure I had my three centre-backs and strung out the back five (with David Carson and Cammy Harper supporting defensively from midfield) to restrict their spaces in the wide areas.

“It worked reasonably well – although they were getting down our right side a fair bit in the first half.

“It was a shape I thought would work well and it did.”

Ayr clash is chance to climb division

This Saturday, Inverness will close to within two points of fifth-placed visitors Ayr United with two games in hand if they win.

Ferguson feels being defensively sound is giving them his team a real chance to climb the table.

He added: “We’re on a good run and it was a good point for us on Saturday. It was a plus for us to get that away to the best team in the division.

“Ayr at home will be another tough one – but we’re up for it.

“We’re keeping a good defensive shape and not conceding a lot of goals, so we’re in a good place and we need to keep that momentum going.

“We’re still in ninth position, so we have to keep on pushing to try and get three valuable three points against Ayr.”

