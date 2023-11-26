Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup

Highland League side Buckie Thistle will take on holders Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

The Victoria Park side, who defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties in a thrilling tie on Saturday, will travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side on the weekend of January 20.

The tie will be a massive financial boost for the Highland League side who will get a share of the gate receipts.

Aberdeen received an away draw against Ian McCall’s Clyde, who sit bottom of League Two.

The Dons exited the competition in the fourth round at the hands of West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets of all time last season.

Ross County will welcome Partick Thistle to Dingwall. The sides met in the Premiership play-off last season when the Staggies produced a remarkable comeback to preserve their top-flight status.

Caley Thistle, who were beaten by Celtic in last season’s final, take on Broomhill, the only Lowland League side left in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Highland League side Brora Rangers will take on Cove Rangers with a place in the last 16 of the competition at stake.

🎥 🏆 @BroxburnAthFC v @BuckieThistle Late drama in extra time saw this tie go to penalties, with the away side leaving victorious.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/sAeYdRABVQ — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) November 26, 2023

In an all-Edinburgh tie, The Spartans will take on Hearts, Hibernian head to Forfar and Rangers will travel to Dumbarton.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes will come up against his former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty when they take on Dundee at Rugby Park.

St Mirren host Queen of the South, Ayr United are at home against Kelty Hearts and Greenock Morton meet Montrose at Cappielow.

Bonnyrigg Rose will have home advantage against Falkirk, Livingston take on Raith Rovers, Motherwell will meet Alloa and Airdrieonians will host St Johnstone.

@BuckieThistle will play @CelticFC in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup. Just let that sink in. Buckie Thistle versus Celtic!!! — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) November 26, 2023

The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fourth round draw

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Celtic v Buckie Thistle

Clyde v Aberdeen

Dumbarton v Rangers

Forfar v Hibernian

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Broomhill

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa

Ross County v Partick Thistle

St Mirren v Queen of the South

The Spartans v Hearts