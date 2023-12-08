Duncan Ferguson rallies Caley Thistle in bid to regain winning form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson rallies Caley Thistle in bid to regain winning form

A visit to Hampden to tackle Queen's Park gives Inverness the chance to respond to sore home defeat against Raith Rovers.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson is confident his players have enough quality to bounce back from their first defeat since he took over.

Seventh-placed Inverness are off to Hampden on Saturday to tackle a Queen’s Park side level on 13 points with them.

For the first time since Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds as boss in late September, the ICT squad will have to respond to a loss, having leaked two late goals in last week’s 2-1 home slip-up against title-contenders Raith Rovers.

Prior to that, Inverness had won four and drawn three under Ferguson in league and Scottish Cup matches.

‘Brilliant’ players seek to strike back

Ferguson remains confident that his group will be going all out to secure a win against a Queen’s team which has not won a league match since August 19.

He said: “I know the players now. They have given me 100% in the seven games including the defeat on Saturday.

“They have been brilliant for me, so I know the character of the players. Nothing changes there.

“We know it will be a tough game, but it was a good performance against a Raith side that has lost just once all season. They were three minutes away from losing their second game.

“It’s not all gone wrong for us. We were unlucky and Raith deserved their equaliser, but I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“It can dent you at the time, because it was a bit of a sickener.

“With three minutes left, we have three points then five minutes later, we don’t have any.

“It was a tough one to take, but you have got to move on. We just need to get the next result.”

‘Massive game’ for Ferguson’s men

For Queen’s Park, defeats against Raith and Partick Thistle followed draws against Airdrie Partick and Ayr, making it 10 successive matches without a win in all competitions.

Yet Ferguson isn’t expecting anything other than a testing 90 minutes against a team which beat ICT 2-1 on the opening day of the season and didn’t lose against them last term.

He said: “Queen’s Park are a good footballing team. They’ve had a few draws lately along with a couple of defeats.

“It will be a tough match for us, because they are level with us in the table. It’s a massive game.”

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bids to deal in David Wotherspoon

Wotherspoon’s ICT talks still ongoing

Ferguson, meanwhile, insists the club remain active in their bid to secure the services of in-form striker, former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon, whose deal runs out next month.

The 33-year-old has netted three goals in six appearances since becoming Ferguson’s first signing in October, which was swiftly followed by Cillian Sheridan.

The ICT boss spoke recently about their efforts to extend his stay beyond the new year and remains hopeful and deal can be struck.

He added: “The club know my situation on David, as does David. I want that done as soon as possible.

“I have not heard anything more on that unfortunately.

“David has been training well.  He likes it here and the quicker we can get him tied up, the better.

“I hope the club are on with that. He is a player we need, and want. He is a great player and a great leader and a great trainer.”

